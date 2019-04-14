Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019, MI vs RR Match at Wankhede: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 14, 2019, 8:40 AM IST

Match 27, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 13 April, 2019

Toss won by Rajasthan Royals (decided to bowl)

Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets

Man of the Match: Jos Buttler

Live Blog

Highlights

Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 19:42(IST)

Mumbai will rue 2 dropped catches towards the end. Fine win for Rajasthan, but after the delight and relief must ask why they made it so difficult for themselves? When target could conceivably be reached in singles, why try and hit every ball for 4? Poor thinking

19:39(IST)

FOUR! Finally! Royals manage to cross the finish line and yet again its Shreyas Gopal who times one through the covers to pick a boundary. RR made a meal of it but in the end they cross the finish line.

19:36(IST)

First one is hit in the air and it balls just behind the chasing long off fielder. Two runs picked but the next ball is a dot ball. Now 4 needed from 4!

19:35(IST)

DROPPED! Big edge but Kishan makes a meal of it behind the stumps, he was going down the leg-side but the thick edge takes the ball other side. Rohit and Bumrah aren't happy here, rightly so. Just six needed from six balls now.

19:34(IST)

FOUR! Thats what Royals needed here, Gopal gets an outside edge and the ball goes flying through the vacant first slip region for a boundary. Just seven needed from seven balls now

19:28(IST)

WICKET! Steve Smith goes now, this is crazt from Rajasthan Royals. They are throwing this away towards the end. Bumrah now gets Smith to nick one through to the keeper. He departs for 12 and Mumbai are 174/6

19:26(IST)

WICKET! Royals making a meal out of this, Livingstone departs cheaply. He looks to swing one towards the leg-side as Krunal had given that one some air. Completely deceives the Englishman who is beaten and middle-stump is disturbed.  Two wickets and just 3 runs from the over, Royals are 174/5

19:22(IST)

WICKET! Another one departs, Krunal Pandya does the trick. Tripathi departs second ball as he looks to go for the sweep but only manages to sky that one. Hardik Pandya comes underneath that one and takes a good catch. Royals are now 171/4

Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 19:20(IST)

Bad luck Samson. But Mumbai on the ropes still. It’s been an outrageously brilliant chase yet by Rajasthan. Is there a better batsman than Butler in white ball cricket?

19:19(IST)

WICKET! Bumrah gets the much needed breakthrough, do Mumbai still hold a chance here? This has been an excellent over as Bumrah concedes only 2 runs and also picks a wicket. Samson departs for 31 as he is wrapped on the pads. The review doesn't help either. Royals are 170/3 here

19:19(IST)

19:13(IST)

Krunal Pandya again concedes two boundaries in the over with both Steve Smith and Sanju Samson getting in the thick of things. Royals now need just 20 runs from the final 4 overs here

19:09(IST)

What Buttler's innings has done is it has bought the required rate under control, Rajasthan can afford to have a few quiet overs here also. Just 4 runs from the 15th over, still just 30 needed from final 5

19:01(IST)

WICKET! That's the wicket Mumbai needed, Buttler has to walk back here. Chahar gives the ball some air and that brave bowling gets him a wicket. He looks to hit towards the onside but only manages to sky that one. Buttler misses out on a deserved ton as he walks back for 89. Royals are 147/2

19:00(IST)

6-4-4-4-4-6! Alzarri Joseph's IPL is going downhill pretty quickly after that spectacular debut. Jos Buttler smashes the youngster all over the ground as they pick 28 runs from the over to bring down the required chase to run a ball!

18:54(IST)

If the previous over was a quiet one then Royals more than makeup for it here, two huge sixes - first by Buttler and then by Samson - as young Chahar travels the distance twice. 15 runs from the over and Royals are 118/1 after 12 overs here

18:50(IST)

Bumrah comes back into the attack here, a much needed quiet over here for the team. He concedes just 3 runs in that one and Royals move to 103/1 Just 85 runs more required in 9 overs and smart cricket should see the team home here

18:45(IST)

50! Jos Buttler completes a deserving half-century here, another splendid innings by the Rajasthan Royals opener here and whenever he does well, the team tends to win. They will be hoping to continue this trend here. After 9 overs, Royals are 100/1

18:40(IST)

Jos Buttler is dealing in sixes here against the spinners, this will just further increase the pressure on Mumbai. Krunal Pandya is hit for a couple of sixes straight down the ground. Rajasthan Royals are 89/1 after 9 overs here

Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 18:34(IST)

Splendid by Rajasthan openers in the Power Play. Rahane looked particularly impressive, batting with the confidence and intrepidity that had been missing so far. Alas gone immediately after. Challenge for Rajasthan batsmen will be against the slow bowlers as the pitch starts holding up somewhat. And against Bumrah in the death overs of course!

18:31(IST)

WICKET! Ajinkya Rahane looks to sweep there but Krunal Pandya's extra bounce means he gets top edge. Suryakumar Yadav completes a simple catch there and that's the first wicket for Mumbai. Can they come back into this one now? Royals are 60/1

18:27(IST)

Mumbai turn to Bumrah here but that doesn't help much either, first Rahane brings out the cover drive and that too a perfect one as it goes for a four. Buttler then pulls one with class to hit it towards the square leg boundary. Royals are 59/0 after six overs

18:22(IST)

Rahane goes after Joseph here, he has added that swipe over mid-wicket to his armoury and uses it to great effect to clear the boundary. Then shows his class as he gets one over the wicket-keeper for a boundary. 17 runs from the over and Royals are 49/0 after 5 overs

Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 18:17(IST)

Butler lucky to survive that appeal, but has looked in the ‘zone’. Rahane’s performance today crucial for Rajasthan to make a strong victory bid. Big score from him overdue

18:11(IST)

This is an excellent over for the Royals, two boundaries by Rahane and Buttler also gets a maximum in the over. That's 16 runs from the over and should get the chase going for Royals. They are 28/0 after 3 overs here

18:07(IST)

Alzarri Joseph has the new ball from the other end, Buttler is beaten first up but then chips him over the in-field for a four before bringing out the scoop to hit the ball past fine leg for a boundary. Rajasthan are 12/0 after 2 overs here

18:03(IST)

RAHANE SURVIVES! That was a fine over by Jason Behrendorff and he almost had a wicket on the final ball. Wraps Rahane on the pads and the umpire raises his finger, Rahane goes for a review and only thing that could have saved him was height, and it does! The ball would have been just missing the stumps. Royals are 4/0 after the 1st over

18:00(IST)

That should have been taken, Rahane doesn't time it that well and its hit towards Rohit at mid-off. The skipper mistimes his leap and the ball takes the palm before heading towards the boundary. Rajasthan are 4/0 after the 1st over

Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 17:52(IST)

Super cameo by Hardik Pandya takes Mumbai past 180, threshold of par score. Big ask for Rajasthan as Mumbai has better bowling attack. But predictions in T20 hazardous!

17:44(IST)

Pandya hits a huge six on the final ball there and that's a good end to the innings for Mumbai Indians, they pick 16 runs from the final over to end at 187/5 in their 20 overs. That's about par in Mumbai, if Royals manage to start well then we could be in for a thriller!

IPL 2019, MI vs RR Match at Wankhede: As It Happened

Jos Buttler celebrates after reaching his fifty. (IPL T20)

Follow all the live cricket score and latest updates from the game between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR): FOUR! Finally! Royals manage to cross the finish line and yet again its Shreyas Gopal who times one through the covers to pick a boundary. RR made a meal of it but in the end they cross the finish line.

Mumbai Indians have usually been slow starters in the IPL. This season was no different but they are starting to find their groove at the right time.

A sensational win over Kings XI Punjab in their last game, scripted by stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard, should give the hosts plenty of confidence ahead of their next tie against Rajasthan Royals in Wankhede on Saturday afternoon.

MI, who are comfortably in third place on the points table with four wins in six games, will be bolstered by the return of skipper Rohit Sharma from injury. A leg spasm ahead of their game against Kings XI forced Rohit to miss the last tie.

The puzzles are starting to fall in place for MI with Pollard starting to find touch in the middle-order and the bowling line-up performing well with the addition of Jason Behrendorff and West Indian paceman Alzarri Joseph.

Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar has been the surprise addition and has bowled with fine accuracy to give Mumbai control in the middle-overs. The bowling form of Hardik Pandya is the only concern for MI at the moment but the all-rounder is making up for that with his batting performances at the end of the innings.

On the other hand, the Royals are languishing at the bottom of the table. The visitors will be reeling after another heart-breaking loss to the Chennai Super Kings on Thursday night, when Ben Stokes failed to defend 18 runs in the finals over.

Their batting has floundered in the middle after Jos Buttler’s flying starts and will be one major area of concern for skipper Ajinkya Rahane. The Royals will need to put up a much-better display with the willow on the flat Wankhede track to push MI on their home turf.

Players to watch out for

Kieron Pollard: The West Indian all-rounder had become the leading run-scorer for MI this season with his 83-run knock the other night. Pollard has had mixed returns in the IPL in the last couple of years but with West Indies cricket going through some positive changes, the Trinidadian has extra motivation to pull up his weight for MI this season. The big West Indian had not lost his liking for big-hitting, as he displayed with 10 sixes against Kings XI and will look to carry on that same vein against the Royals.

Jos Buttler: The English wicket-keeper batsman hasn’t had the same impact as last year in the opening position for the Royals. However, when he gets going, Buttler can still be unstoppable as he has shown a couple of times in 2019. With just 4 matches to go before he returns to England, Buttler will be keen to stamp his mark on the tournament before his departure.

Team News/Availability: MI: Skipper Rohit Sharma has recovered from his leg injury and should be available for the tie.

RR: The floundering side need to make some changes by bringing in Australian Ashton Turner into the XI and giving them some firepower at the latter half of the innings.

Predicted playing XIs

MI: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jason Behrendorff, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Alzarri Joseph and Ishan Kishan (wk)

RR: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner/Steve Smith, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni and Rahul Tripathi

Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Alzarri Joseph, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan (wk), Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav.

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.
