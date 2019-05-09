IPL 2019 | Amit Mishra Given Out Obstructing The Field

Loading...
Delhi Capitals needed two runs to win off three balls with Amit Mishra on strike. He went for a big heave which he missed. He tried to scamper through for a bye and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha's throw missed the stumps, but as bowler Khaleel Ahmed collected the ball and took an aim at the non-strikers end, Mishra changed his direction while running and the throw hit him on the arm.
SRH appealed for obstructing the field but the soft signal given was not out by umpire S Ravi. The third umpire first checked for caught behind before checking again for obstructing the field.
Umpires eventually reached the right decision as Mishra was adjudged out for obstructing the field. Though the right decision was eventually reached, questions will certainly be raised on the process followed by the umpires, especially on field umpire S Ravi.
After Yusuf Pathan, Mishra now became only the second player to be given run out for obstructing the field.
In the end, Capitals managed to sneak through to victory as Keemo Paul found the boundary on the next ball.
They will now face Chennai Super Kings on Friday to decide who will play Mumbai Indians in the final.
First Published: May 9, 2019, 12:06 AM IST