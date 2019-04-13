IPL 2019 | Mixed Bag De Kock's Half-Century Goes in Vain, Again

Loading...
On the two occasions he has crossed 50, Mumbai Indians have ended up on the losing side.
De Kock registered 60 off 39 deliveries against Kings XI Punjab in Chandigarh. MI were beaten by 8 wickets.
And it was the same story on Saturday (April 13) against Rajasthan Royals.
De Kock was the second-highest scorer in the match and scored a fine 81 off just 52 deliveries. His efforts helped MI post a competitive 187 for 5 which was overhauled by RR courtesy a rampaging 89 off just 43 deliveries by Jos Buttler.
After a cautious first couple of overs, de Kock got stuck into the off-spin of Krishnappa Gowtham and lofted him for a six and four in the third over of the match. A lucky edge to the boundary was followed by a maximum over square-leg off Jofra Archer.
De Kock meant business and took the attack to the RR bowlers early in the innings. MI had raced to 57 for no loss after 6 overs – their second-best score in the powerplay this season. De Kock had raced to 31 off just 19 deliveries.
He continued the offensive and smashed Liam Livingstone for two sixes over deep mid-wicket.
The opening pair took MI to 92 at the half-way mark. Rohit Sharma exited soon after but not before putting on 96 with de Kock for the opening wicket – the best partnership for MI this season.
De Kock soon registered his eighth IPL fifty off just 34 deliveries. He continued to pick the boundaries even as Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard fell at the other end.
He was finally dismissed in the 19th over for 81 off just 52 deliveries – not only did he anchor the MI innings but did so at an excellent strike rate – 155.76. His knock included 6 fours and 4 sixes which meant that 59.26% of his runs were scored in boundaries.
It was the second-best score by an MI batsman this season and the second-highest score for De Kock in his IPL career.
He never lost momentum throughout his innings and kept scoring at a high strike rate – his is first 50 runs came at a strike rate of 147.05 which was increased to 172.22 for the remaining 31.
Overall, de Kock has scored 1165 runs in 41 IPL matches at an average of 29.12 and strike rate of 131.48.
His best season was in 2016 when he aggregated 445 runs in 13 matches at an average of 37.08 and strike rate of 136.08.
First Published: April 13, 2019, 8:31 PM IST