IPL 2019 | Mohammad Nabi Sinks RCB with Special Spell

Nabi dismissed Parthiv Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, AB de Villiers and Shivam Dube to pick up his seventh four-wicket haul in T20 cricket.
Nabi is an underrated bowler in this format of the game given the wealth of experience he possesses and his impressive numbers in the shortest format of the game.
We often talk about his national teammate, Rashid Khan's bowling feats in T20. Nabi isn't way behind Rashid. He has 221 wickets in 208 T20 games with an average of 22.1 and an economy of less than seven an over.
Interestingly, when he picks wickets, he takes quite a few of them for very few runs.
Of his seven four-wicket hauls in the format, none has seen him concede more than 25 runs. His best bowling figures in T20s came against Ireland in 2017 when he picked up 4/10.
Nabi threatened to equal that at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday when he picked up his fourth wicket while having conceded just 10 runs. He, however, leaked one more run and ended up with his second best figures in the format.
In IPL, this is Nabi's best performance. He has never played more than 3 matches in an IPL season and has never picked more than a single wicket in a match.
Last year, in his two matches for Sunrisers, Nabi had conceded runs at an economy of 9.4 while picking up just a solitary wicket. This season, though, he has started off with a bang.
Nabi's spell reduced RCB to 35/6 in the eighth over of the run-chase. He has been in good form of late with the ball in T20s.
In the 2018 Big Bash League, Nabi picked eight wickets at an economy of 7.39 while his nine wickets in the Vitality Blast earlier this year came at an economy of 7.29. In 2018, his 39 T20 matches yielded 35 wickets.
Since 2016, he has taken over 35 wickets in every year in T20 cricket (44 in 2016, 41 in 2017 and 35 in 2018). This year, he has 12 wickets in 15 matches and his IPL seems to have kicked off on a brilliant note.
First Published: March 31, 2019, 8:27 PM IST