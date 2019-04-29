Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | 'Mr IPL!' - Twitter Celebrates Another Warner Classic

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 29, 2019, 11:59 PM IST
Once Sunrisers Hyderabad put up a massive total of 212 on board thanks to David Warner, it was always going to be difficult and despite a fighting inning from KL Rahul, Kings XI Punjab fell short of the target by 45 runs.













Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad raced away to the highest score in the Powerplay to give them a solid platform. Warner hit a fine 81 and despite a few wickets towards the end, Hyderabad posted a strong total on the board.

























In reply, Kings lost Chris Gayle early which set the tone for them as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.







KL Rahul was the lone warrior for his side scoring 79 but could not take his side home.











David Warneripl 2019Kings XI punjabkl rahulsunrisers hyderabad
First Published: April 29, 2019, 11:59 PM IST
