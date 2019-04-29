IPL 2019 | 'Mr IPL!' - Twitter Celebrates Another Warner Classic

Loading...



KL Rahul is getting runs at the tail end of the innings but, in all fairness, his side would have liked a lot more from him earlier. Was 39(36). The runs would have counted for much more then.

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 29, 2019



Thanks SRH for exposing KXIP on playing only 5 bowlers game after game. #SRHvKXIP #IPL2019



— Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) April 29, 2019





Even with Hesson around, KXIP struggled to get their act together in the auction #SRHvKXIP

— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 29, 2019



Sorry Suresh Raina, David Warner is now Mr. IPL.#IPL2019 #SRHvKXIP



— Akhil Nair (@akhiln) April 29, 2019





Warner bats with this approach, and has been doing it at all stages, with consistency in IPL. That's Tendulkar-esque in ODI.

— KASHISH (@crickashish217) April 29, 2019



Highest Powerplay scores this IPL:



77/0 - SRH v KXIP, Hyderabad*

72/0 - SRH v KKR, Hyderabad#SRHvKXIP



— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) April 29, 2019





#SRH off to a super start !! #Warner is half the side in the batting department in short format cricket !! Start decides the end on most occasions. What an impact he makes upfront !! #SRHvKXIP

— Mikkhail Vaswani (@MikkhailVaswani) April 29, 2019



David Warner has now scored his 8th consecutive 50+ score v Kings XI Punjab.

Warner also has 7 50+ scores v RCB in the IPL

Do you think he’s the best overseas player in the IPL history?@SunRisers #SRHvKXIP



— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) April 29, 2019





David Warner: -

- 6th fifty in his last 7 IPL innings

- 71st T20 fifty

- 8th IPL fifty of 2019

- 83% of #SRH's 50s this season are from Warner

- 9th IPL 50 vs KXIP - MOST BY ANY BATSMAN



TAKE A BOW DAVEY!!#MakeStatsGreatAgain #VIVOIPL #IPL2019 #SRHvKXIP #SRH #KXIP

— Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) April 29, 2019



David Warner makes his last outing in #IPL2019 memorable. What a season it has been for him.



- 692 runs

- One 100

- Eight 50s

- Avg. of 76.88

- SR of 143.86



Looking forward to his performances in #WorldCup2019 now. #SRHvKXIP



— Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) April 29, 2019





Warner in IPL 2019 :



85(53),69(37),100*(55),10(18),15(13),70*(62),51(47),50(25),67(38),57(45),37(32),81(55)



No single digit score.

8 fifty.

1 hundred.



Unreal inconsistency from Pocket Dynamite. #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/PxWALnZbFQ

— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) April 29, 2019



@davidwarner31 is a pretty special cricketer



— Robin John Peterson (@robbie13flair) April 29, 2019





In 2019, Chris Gayle has been dismissed by a left-arm seamer every 11 deliveries he's faced from them. #IPL2019 #SRHvKXIP

— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 29, 2019



He's played some really nice, eye-catching little innings but Mayank Agarwal needed to make a couple of them count for #KingsXI



— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 29, 2019





David Miller has been a big letdown for KXIP. They retained him , made him skipper and still persisted with him even after poor seasons ,but sadly he didn't repay that faith. #SRHvKXIP

— Anish Ancil (@anishancil) April 29, 2019



"What an innings this has been by KL Rahul" - Sunil Gavaskar



And I thought until now that it was a pretty dreadful intentless innings ‍♂️



— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) April 29, 2019





Hahaha. Khaleel gives his captain a kiss on his head after Williamson pulls off a stunning catch. Warner laughing his head off Too sweet.

— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) April 29, 2019



Started off so good did Punjab but just like last year, too many experiments especially in the back end of the tournament has cost them. No consistency just being over smart. The tag of “unpredictable” has got to Ashwin. #SRHvKXIP



— Naveen (@ImNsamy) April 29, 2019





And this win should be dedicated to the fans and to the IPL legend @davidwarner31 , wow! What a sensational season he had , absolute amazing!! Farewell #SRHvKXIP

— srikrishna (@1998Srikrishna) April 29, 2019

First Published: April 29, 2019, 11:59 PM IST