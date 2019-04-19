IPL 2019 | MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis & Kedar Jadhav Recite Famous Movie Dialogues at Chennai Super Kings Event

Loading...
In a video posted on the official CSK Twitter account, CSK stars MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis and Kedar Jadhav were tasked with recreating some iconic Hollywood dialogues at a sponsor event. They were flanked by Murali Vijay and Deepak Chahar, facing a crowd that cheered every dialogue.
While du Plessis tried his best impersonation of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dhoni added his own twist to a Tom Cruise Dialogue from the movie ‘Top Gun’.
Terminator, Top Gun and Don ft. The Super Kings! #WhistlePodu #Yellove @GulfOilIndia pic.twitter.com/nQ048cCpNH— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 18, 2019
Chennai are currently sitting pretty at the top of the IPL table, with their next game against RCB to be played on Sunday. A win against a struggling RCB, who are languishing at the bottom of the table will further enhance their chances of being the first team to seal their place in this season’s play-offs.
Chennai, who are the defending champions, played the last match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad without talismanic skipper MS Dhoni and succumbed to a six wicket defeat as spinner Rashid Khan and the duo of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow dismantled them with great ease.
Dhoni, who had a stiff back, resulted in him missing his first IPL match for the franchise since 2010.
First Published: April 19, 2019, 11:54 AM IST