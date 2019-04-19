Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis & Kedar Jadhav Recite Famous Movie Dialogues at Chennai Super Kings Event

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 19, 2019, 11:56 AM IST
(Image: CSK/Twitter)

With the league stages of the IPL well into the second half, teams are finding ways to remain fresh amid what is a hectic schedule of playing and traveling. Team bonding off the field goes a long way in being relaxed and focused on the job at hand, and that’s exactly what Chennai Super Kings did ahead of their face-off against RCB this Sunday.

In a video posted on the official CSK Twitter account, CSK stars MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis and Kedar Jadhav were tasked with recreating some iconic Hollywood dialogues at a sponsor event. They were flanked by Murali Vijay and Deepak Chahar, facing a crowd that cheered every dialogue.

While du Plessis tried his best impersonation of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dhoni added his own twist to a Tom Cruise Dialogue from the movie ‘Top Gun’.



Chennai are currently sitting pretty at the top of the IPL table, with their next game against RCB to be played on Sunday. A win against a struggling RCB, who are languishing at the bottom of the table will further enhance their chances of being the first team to seal their place in this season’s play-offs.

Chennai, who are the defending champions, played the last match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad without talismanic skipper MS Dhoni and succumbed to a six wicket defeat as spinner Rashid Khan and the duo of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow dismantled them with great ease.

Dhoni, who had a stiff back, resulted in him missing his first IPL match for the franchise since 2010.
First Published: April 19, 2019, 11:54 AM IST
