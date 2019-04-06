Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Dhoni Goes Racing With Watson Jr and Tahir Jr

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 6, 2019, 9:10 PM IST
IPL 2019 | Dhoni Goes Racing With Watson Jr and Tahir Jr

File photo of Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni.

Loading...
The Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was clearly in a happy mood after his side's victory over Kings XI Punjab at home on Saturday (April 6).

Minutes after the win, on the sidelines of the post-match presentation ceremony, Dhoni was seen 'racing' with Shane Watson and Imran Tahir's sons. Looks like Watson junior won the race, before Dhoni ran back carrying Tahir junior in his arms.

Watson and Tahir were waiting at the finishing line for the participants to finish the race.




Minutes earlier, CSK had defeated Punjab by 22 runs with Dhoni himself playing a crucial role. He had scored a vital unbeaten 23-ball 37 to power CSK to 160, before operating his spinners with trademark control to restrict KXIP to 138 for 5.

CSKImran Tahiripl 2019MS DhoniOff The FieldShane Watson
First Published: April 6, 2019, 9:09 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking