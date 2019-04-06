IPL 2019 | Dhoni Goes Racing With Watson Jr and Tahir Jr

Loading...
Minutes after the win, on the sidelines of the post-match presentation ceremony, Dhoni was seen 'racing' with Shane Watson and Imran Tahir's sons. Looks like Watson junior won the race, before Dhoni ran back carrying Tahir junior in his arms.
Watson and Tahir were waiting at the finishing line for the participants to finish the race.
Jr. #ParasakthiExpress and Jr. Watto having a sprint face-off and a lightning joins them! Priceless! @msdhoni #JustThalaThings #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/bIGEgedZYW— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 6, 2019
Minutes earlier, CSK had defeated Punjab by 22 runs with Dhoni himself playing a crucial role. He had scored a vital unbeaten 23-ball 37 to power CSK to 160, before operating his spinners with trademark control to restrict KXIP to 138 for 5.
First Published: April 6, 2019, 9:09 PM IST