IPL 2019 | Dhoni Loses His Cool in Rare Display of Emotion

With Kings XI Punjab needing 39 runs off 12 balls, Dhoni handed the ball to Deepak Chahar and the start to the over was horrifying. Chahar bowled it full toss above the waist and Sarfaraz Khan picked up a four. The next one was another full toss above the waist but this time Sarfaraz only managed a couple. With the match slipping out of CSK's hands, a visibly angry Dhoni walked up to the bowler with Suresh Raina for company.
An animated conversation followed between captain Dhoni and Chahar before the bowler came back strongly and to dismiss David Miller off the last ball of the over. The chat had worked like a charm as Chahar bounced back with a better showing in the rest of the over.
In the end, CSK won the game by 22 runs and Dhoni applauded Harbhajan Singh for keeping Chennai in the game even though it was much easier to bat in the second innings at Chepauk on Saturday. Harbhajan finished with 2/17 from his four overs, including the prized scalp of Chris Gayle.
"We had to get the Universe Boss out. If he gets going even 200 wouldn't have been enough. Bhajji got us the wickets. Otherwise 160 was not enough. It was not a placid wicket but it became better in the second half. All three spinners did really well for us. Bhajji was really needed, over the years only off-spinners have troubled Chris Gayle.
"The last couple of overs of Scott were brilliant. It was important for him to start well because he had to bowl in powerplay. Crowd supported us 100 per cent. Whenever the chips are down, they lift us. It really helps when the crowd is behind us. They come not only for games but also for practise. The love and affection shown by them is amazing. It feels good to be on top of the points table but it is a constant process, only 5 to 6 matches have been played and we need to keep improving in all aspects," he said with a smile.
First Published: April 7, 2019, 1:55 PM IST