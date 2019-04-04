IPL 2019 | MS Dhoni Meets Elderly Fan Post Mumbai Indians Match

Loading...
In a video tweeted by Indian Premier League, Dhoni is seen taking out time to meet an elderly fan accompanied by a young lady. The fans are seen talking at length to Dhoni, while the latter patiently listens to them.
Captain cool, @msdhoni humble— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 4, 2019
Heartwarming to see this gesture from the legend in Mumbai @ChennaiIPL #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/6llHlenIzL
In fact Dhoni clicked a selfie and gave them a signed CSK jersey as a souvenir.
Defending champions CSK next play KXIP at home on April 6.
First Published: April 4, 2019, 12:47 PM IST