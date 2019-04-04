Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | MS Dhoni Meets Elderly Fan Post Mumbai Indians Match

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 4, 2019, 12:49 PM IST
MS Dhoni is perhaps the most widely followed player from the Indian team having millions of fans round the globe. It's not an unusual sight for Dhoni to meet with his fans post a match, and after Thursday's encounter against Mumbai Indians, the Chennai Super Kings skipper did the same.

In a video tweeted by Indian Premier League, Dhoni is seen taking out time to meet an elderly fan accompanied by a young lady. The fans are seen talking at length to Dhoni, while the latter patiently listens to them.




In fact Dhoni clicked a selfie and gave them a signed CSK jersey as a souvenir.

Defending champions CSK next play KXIP at home on April 6.

First Published: April 4, 2019, 12:47 PM IST
