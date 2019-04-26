Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | MS Dhoni Misses Mumbai Indians Clash Due to Fever

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 26, 2019, 8:05 PM IST
File photo of Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni had to sit out of Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2019 clash against Mumbai Indians due to a fever, with Suresh Raina once again called upon to captain the side.

Besides Dhoni, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was also forced to sit out due to illness with the home side making three changes overall. “MS and Jaddu are not well, they have fever and they will miss today's game,” Raina said at the toss.

This is the second game that Dhoni has missed this season, the first one coming in an away game against Sunrisers Hyderabad which saw him opt out of playing due to a bad back.

Dhoni last missed a match for Chennai in 2010 and was on a stunning streak of 121 games for his franchise before the game against SRH.

The CSK skipper had revealed after the previous match against SRH at home that his back issues hadn’t gotten worse but that he was looking to take care of it with the World Cup approaching.

“It's alright, not showing signs of getting worse. With the World Cup coming, I need to be careful as that tournament comes first,” he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Meanwhile, CSK’s stand-in skipper Raina, who has captained Chennai in all of those previous three games before the match against MI, has a win-ratio of 100 percent.
First Published: April 26, 2019, 8:04 PM IST
