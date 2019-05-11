IPL 2019 | MS Dhoni Shares Tips With Rishabh Pant After CSK Victory

Loading...
Pant was dismissed for 38 off 25 balls in Delhi Capitals’ second qualifier against Chennai Super Kings at Vizag, and after the match, Dhoni and Pant were seen in an animated discussion once the post-match presentation ceremony had wrapped up.
In a video posted from the official Chennai Super Kings Twitter account, Pant can be seen nodding, acknowledging what Dhoni has to say and trying to absorb as much as he can.
Guru Sishyan! #Thala #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/dd9iFRtJjA— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 11, 2019
Dhoni is among the sharpest cricketing minds in the world, and Pant would certainly do well to absorb as much as he can. He has also previously stated that he considers Dhoni his idol, so any time spent with him would be worth its weight in gold!
Chennai registered a convincing six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Friday. The Yellow Army will now take on Mumbai Indians in a much anticipated final on Sunday.
First Published: May 11, 2019, 4:14 PM IST