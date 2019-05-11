Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos
IPL 2019 | MS Dhoni Shares Tips With Rishabh Pant After CSK Victory

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 11, 2019, 4:17 PM IST
(Image: IPLT20)

Rishabh Pant has been widely seen as MS Dhoni’s long-term replacement in the Indian team for quite some time now. Despite not making it to the World Cup squad, Pant has lit up the IPL with his batting performances, and while his keeping skills may need brushing up, there is no denying his talent with the bat.

Pant was dismissed for 38 off 25 balls in Delhi Capitals’ second qualifier against Chennai Super Kings at Vizag, and after the match, Dhoni and Pant were seen in an animated discussion once the post-match presentation ceremony had wrapped up.

In a video posted from the official Chennai Super Kings Twitter account, Pant can be seen nodding, acknowledging what Dhoni has to say and trying to absorb as much as he can.



Dhoni is among the sharpest cricketing minds in the world, and Pant would certainly do well to absorb as much as he can. He has also previously stated that he considers Dhoni his idol, so any time spent with him would be worth its weight in gold!​

Chennai registered a convincing six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Friday. The Yellow Army will now take on Mumbai Indians in a much anticipated final on Sunday.
First Published: May 11, 2019, 4:14 PM IST
