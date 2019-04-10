IPL 2019 | Dhoni Steals Some Winks at The Airport After Win Over KKR

Loading...
On Tuesday night, CSK beat KKR in Chennai, and are scheduled to play their next game against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday in Jaipur, which means they have to travel almost half the length of the country on Wednesday.
The CSK side traveled to Jaipur on an early morning flight on Wednesday and skipper Dhoni was clearly feeling the effects of it as he decided to catch a quick snooze on the floor at the airport.
Dhoni took to social media and posted a photo saying, “After getting used to IPL timing this is what happens if u have a morning flight.”
CSK, who are the defending champions, are currently top of the table after winning five of the six games they have played.
Their next four games are away from home, the first being in Jaipur against the Ajinkya Rahane led Rajasthan Royals. They play KKR at Eden Gardens, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore after that before returning to Chennai to play Sunrisers.
First Published: April 10, 2019, 11:28 AM IST