IPL 2019 | MI End CSK's Unbeaten Run With Clinical Performance at Wankhede

Loading...
Put into bat first, MI started slowly but late blitzkrieg from Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya helped them end at 170/5. Quinton de Kock (4) departed in just the third over as he looked to up the ante but holed out at square leg with Deepak Chahar drawing first blood.
Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav then tried to repair the damage, adding 37 runs for the second wicket. But Ravindra Jadeja cut short the MI skipper's stay, dismissing him on 13. Rohit edged one to Dhoni who took a smart catch.
Tahir then removed in-form Yuvraj Singh (4) cheaply. Krunal Pandya then came out all guns blazing, hitting Chahar for three consecutive boundaries. Local boy Suryakumar Yadav looked good as well during his stay, timing the ball well and getting on top of the bounce early.
The two took their time but ensured that MI don’t lose anymore wickets. Suryakumar completed his half-century from 38 balls. However, Mohit Sharma removed Krunal Pandya for 42, with the all-rounder missing out on a deserving half-century. Krunal hit five boundaries and one six.
Suryakumar departed for 59 in the next over and that got big hitters Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard into the crease.
MI were 125/5 after 18 overs and were headed for a below par score but things changed dramatically in the final two overs.
Shardul Thakur conceded 16 runs from the 19th while usually reliable Dwayne Bravo conceded 29 runs from the final over as Mumbai added 45 runs in the final two overs.
Pandya hit 25 runs from just 8 balls, with three huge sixes and one boundary. Pollard meanwhile hit 17 from 7 with two sixes, much to the delight of MI dressing room.
All the CSK bowlers were among the wickets, with Tahir’s 1/25 being the standout performance. Jadeja interestingly bowled only two overs and ended with figures of 1/10. Bravo’s figures of 1/49 were marred by a disastrous final over.
CSK’s chase got off to the worst possible start, with Ambati Rayudu’s struggles with the bat extending further. The opener was removed for a first ball duck by Jason Behrendorff as he extracted some extra bounce from the wicket.
Malinga removed other opener, Shane Watson, as he hit one straight to Pollard at covers.
Behrendorff kept things tight and was soon rewarded with a wicket but it was more due to the fielding brilliance of Pollard on the boundary line.
Suresh Raina looked to hit one into the stands, but Pollard stationed at the point boundary took a one-handed blinder, ending with a somersault cartwheel.
MS Dhoni got a hero’s welcome as he joined Kedar Jadhav at the crease. The two steadied the ship for CSK but took their time, completing the 50-partnership. Jadhav targeted Bumrah, hitting him for 15 runs in his first over
Just when the game seemed to be heading to Dhoni territory, Rohit threw the ball to Hardik and the all-rounder delivered by removing Dhoni and Jadeja in the same over.
Dhoni hit one straight to square leg, departing for a 21-ball 12. Jadeja nicked one straight to de Kock for 1.
After that, it was always going to be an uphill task for the visitors. Jadhav scored a valiant half-century but departed for 58 as he looked to hit Malinga out of the park but only managed a nick to the keeper.
Bravo hit one into the third tier but departed next ball for 8, again Malinga getting the wicket.
Shardul Thakur did hit a six and a four, ending unbeaten on 10 but it was never going to be enough as MI registered a comprehensive win.
Pandya was the standout bowler, ending with figures of 3/20. Malinga also picked three but conceded 34 runs in his three overs. Behrendorff was the other star performer with the ball, ending with figures of 0/22.
First Published: April 4, 2019, 7:15 AM IST