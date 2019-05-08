IPL 2019 | Mumbai Follow Horses for Courses Tactic: Jayant Yadav

Loading...
A clinical all-round effort by Mumbai saw them down Chennai Super Kings by six wickets at MA Chidambaram Stadium which paved their way to the finals.
"Our plans, batting or bowling have been condition specific. For example, in Wankhede we had different plans to different people, Chennai was different plans to different people," said Jayant at the post-match press conference.
"So, it is about gearing yourself up tactically to the situations and executing those plans to the hilt."
Citing his own example, Jayant who has played just two games this season, both on sluggish surfaces in Delhi and Chennai, said that his role in the team was to bowl in the power play and trouble the left-handers with the ball turning away.
"I played in Chennai because the track here offers spin. I played as an extra spinner and my match-up was against lefties or bowling in the power play. So, yeah I think that was a tactical decision and came off well in the end," explained Jayant. "Beating Chennai anywhere is a huge deal because Chennai is a complete team and they have a great leader."
The Mumbai spinners outshone their Chennai counterparts with Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, and Jayant claiming all four CSK wickets to fall. They returned combined figures of 4/60 in their 11 overs much better what the Chennai trio managed.
Having restricted the home side to a below par score also meant the Mumbai batsmen had to take lesser risks in the chase and that Jayant felt played a huge part.
"Their spinners also got enough bite and enough turn," said Jayant. "I just think because they had to bat first and put on a total, they were trying to take chances. When Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) or when Imran Tahir was bowling there was adequate spin and adequate turn.
"The advantage that we had was we knew after 11 overs we are chasing just around six runs an over. That played a part."
Another tactic which Rohit Sharma applied well today was rotating his bowlers in the power play. He used five bowlers inside the first six overs and Jayant said the ploy behind it was not letting the batsmen get used to one type of a bowler when the fielding restrictions were on.
"I think in the power play, the batsman cannot get used to you because if he understands what you are trying to do in different deliveries, he can really size you up because of the field restrictions," Jayant said. "Rohit, I think has been brilliant with that and it was just one of those occasions when he juggled his bowlers to the best situation.
"As professional cricketers, and especially in an always evolving T20 game, there will be different match-ups in different overs and every over counts. We as professional cricketers need to be up for it."
First Published: May 8, 2019, 12:59 AM IST