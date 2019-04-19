Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Mumbai Indians Has Great Dressing Room Atmosphere: Jayant Yadav After Debut Against Delhi Capitals

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 19, 2019, 11:04 AM IST
IPL 2019 | Mumbai Indians Has Great Dressing Room Atmosphere: Jayant Yadav After Debut Against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians' all-rounder Jayant Yadav has praised the team’s dressing room atmosphere, after he made his debut for them against his former team Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Thursday.

In an interview with the official IPL website, Yadav also spoke about the experience of playing at the Feroz Shah Kotla as an opposition player.

“The dressing room atmosphere is relaxed so we are in a good space and frame of mind to go out there and execute our skills,” said Yadav, who registered figures of 4-0-25-0.

“Playing against a former team – I know the wicket well, I know the players, it was a challenging experience.



“It’s definitely a great feeling to represent a powerhouse of the IPL, Mumbai Indians. It’s a great atmosphere, great dressing room, chill people. It was good to get a win under the belt in an away game, that was really important.”

When asked which player was the most relaxed, Yadav said, “Hardik is a great guy, fun guy. He keeps the dressing room atmosphere light and everyone enjoys his company.

“I think that having the likes of Zak pa, MJ (Mahela Jayawardene) and Sachin sir, it’s just great. You get to learn a lot from their experiences. They sit and take out time to talk to you during practice, before the match, after the match. So they process is really simplified for us, you just need to go out there and execute.”
First Published: April 19, 2019, 11:03 AM IST
