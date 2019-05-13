IPL 2019 | Mumbai Indians Reap Rewards of All Bases Covered Bowling Attack

Loading...
But that was not to be.
Jasprit Bumrah kept a rampaging Shane Watson in check and conceded just a single off the first ball of the 19th. He then prized out Dwayne Bravo and went for 2, 0, 2 in the next three balls before going for four byes as Quinton De Kock let one slip behind the stumps. The fast bowler had still gone for just 9 runs and kept MI in the contest leaving CSK with a further nine to get off the final over. He had bowled a brilliant 17th over conceding just four.
Lasith Malinga who had been smashed for 20 in the 16th over then delivered a magical final over – yorker, low full toss on middle, yorker – the first three deliveries going for 1, 1 and 2. Shane Watson, the danger-man was run out of the 4th ball of the over while the 5th went for a couple. Two runs were needed of the last ball but Malinga trapped Shardul Thakur lbw bowling a slower fuller length delivery between the middle and leg stump.
MI won a thriller and a record 4th title by a solitary run.
The effort of Bumrah and Malinga at the death summed up the brilliant performance of the MI bowlers in the final. And throughout the tournament.
Bumrah finished with 2-14 in his four overs. He had bowled a splendid 5th over in the powerplay going for just five runs before returning to bowl the 11th where he got the wicket of Ambati Rayudu and conceded just one run. Overall, he bowled as many as 13 dot balls in his 4 over spell.
Bumrah was the leading wicket-taker for MI in the tournament picking 19 wickets in 16 innings at 21.52 apiece and a strike rate of 19.4. Not only was he a potent wicket-taker but also phenomenally restrictive. His economy rate of 6.63 made him the most economical fast bowler of the tournament. He was brilliant at the death (overs 17-20) picking 13 wickets at an average of 17 and economy of 7.71 (amongst the 5 most restrictive bowlers in this phase of play, min. 6 innings).
Malinga showed character and used his experience to bowl a phenomenal final over winning the match and trophy for MI after being tonked for 15 and 20 in his two previous overs. Although he was expensive in the tournament (economy rate of 9.76), he picked wickets at crucial moments and was the second-highest wicket-taker for his franchise picking 16 wickets in 12 innings at 27.37. His strike rate of 16.8 was the fifth-best amongst all fast bowlers in IPL 2019 – this included two four-plus wicket-hauls (Kagiso Rabada being the only other fast bowler with two such hauls).
Hardik Pandya was also amongst the wickets for MI picking 14 wickets at an excellent strike rate of 18.2. He bowled just one over in the final but played his part giving away just 3 runs.
Rahul Chahar bowled four consecutive overs in the middle overs (8, 10, 12, 14)and went for just 14 runs also getting the wicket of Suresh Raina. The run rate required jumped from 7.15 to 10.83 between the 8th and the end of the 14th over – mainly courtesy the efforts of the leggie, Chahar. Not surprisingly, he was the third-most restrictive bowler of the season with a stunning economy rate of 6.55.
He also picked 13 wickets at 23.69 apiece at a strike rate of 21.6.
Krunal Pandya, who did not have a great outing in the final, was also quite restrictive through the tournament for MI with an economy rate of 7.28. He also made crucial breakthroughs and picked 12 wickets at 27.91 apiece.
Mitchell McClenaghan played just 5 matches for MI in the season. Although he was not amongst the wickets, he was reasonably restrictive conceding at a rate of 7.88. He was extremely restrictive in the final on Sunday giving away just 24 runs in his four overs (this included an over in the powerplay).
Alzarri Joseph too had played his part in this year’s IPL with the best figures in the tournament’s history – 6-12 against SRH in Hyderabad.
MI won 4 matches by a margin of in excess of 35 and restricted the opposition to less than 140 in two matches (in successful chases). Overall, the combined bowling average of MI this season was 27.33 with a strike rate of 20.39. They were also reasonably restrictive conceding at an economy of 8.04.
The MI bowling unit had variety – from the best contemporary limited-overs bowler to a legend of the shorter formats of the past, from a talented leg-break bowler to a clever slow left-arm orthodox spinner – they had all the bases covered.
Individually and collectively, the MI bowlers stood up and made their performances count, were consistent and delivered when it mattered most.
First Published: May 13, 2019, 2:42 AM IST