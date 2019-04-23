Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Mumbai Indians Sign Beuran Hendricks to Replace Injured Alzarri Joseph

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 23, 2019, 3:15 PM IST


South African left-arm pacer Beuran Hendricks has been called up by Mumbai Indians as replacement for the injured Alzarri Joseph.

Joseph had replaced injured New Zealand pacer Adam Milne, but played only three matches before dislocating his shoulder while fielding.

Hendricks, 28, has played two ODIs and ten T20Is for South Africa, the last of which came in the home series against Pakistan earlier this year. He is not a part of South Africa's World Cup squad.

Hendricks has represented Kings XI Punjab in the past.

Joseph began his IPL career with a bang, bowling Mumbai to victory with a record breaking spell of 6-12 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, in just his third match, he injured his shoulder while fielding, putting an end to his IPL season.

Mumbai have six wins from 10 matches. They will take on Chennai Super Kings on Friday (April 26) in Chennai in their next game.

