IPL 2019 | Mumbai Indians Step Up Training Intensity

Training at the Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai, routine practices are being mixed up with real game scenarios by the Mumbai Indians coaches to make sure the players are prepared for anything that the unpredictable IPL might throw at them.
Talented Punjab batsman Anmolpreet Singh, young J&K pacer Rasikh Dhar and Rajasthan’s Rahul Chahar were put to test on the fourth day of MI’s pre-season camp, as Singh faced one-over spells from the Dhar and Chahal under the watchful eyes of the support staff, according to mumbaiindians.com.
Fielding coach James Pamment was also at it with rigorous fielding drills to make sure the squad was up to speed with catching and agility, before a long season of T20 cricket begins.
Aside from the action on the training ground, Ishan Kishan and Yuvraj Singh were seen enjoying some light-hearted moments off it, with Singh recounting where he picked up the habit of wearing his left pad first from – none other than Sachin Tendulkar. It’s a different matter that Sachin continued to do so for the rest of his career only after Yuvraj made it a habit!
With a talented squad, intense training and good chemistry off the field, Mumbai Indians are making sure they tick all the boxes before IPL 2019.
First Published: March 19, 2019, 1:23 PM IST