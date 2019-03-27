IPL 2019 | Mumbai Need to Win and Get Some Momentum: De Kock

Loading...
Their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah gave them a scare when he appeared to injure his shoulder but it has turned out to be just a 'jerk' on the shoulder but MI will take a call whether to field him on Thursday.
"Bumrah, as you’ll saw, yesterday he was on the field. He did his warm-up as well as practice. He’s recovered really well and looks fit. We’ll access after today’s session," MI spokesperson said on Wednesday.
One of the MI players to shine in the opening tie was South African wicketkeeper batsman Quinton de Kick, who scored 27 off 16 balls at the top of order.
"Any big tournament around the world, any sports tournament, everybody wants to get off to a good start. Coming into this game knowing we haven't won a game, so it's a big game for us tomorrow.
"We need to get going with a win and hopefully build some momentum on top of that and get things rolling for our campaign this year," De Kock said in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
The young wicketkeeper was in RCB colours last year, so has added motivation to perform against his old franchise.
"Playing in this tournament, no matter whom we're playing against or whom I'm playing against, you're always quite determined to score runs whether that's RCB, Delhi, Sunrisers whoever. I'm always quite determined to contribute towards the team and just get the team over to a winning side. That's what my goal is and what I'll try and do.
"It's one thing knowing the bowlers (in the nets)... and playing against them in a competitive surrounding is going to be a different ball game. You're going to have to assess the wicket first. I've played against Umesh (Yadav), and a couple of their bowlers.
"When they're bowling well they're really hard to get going against. They've got some good bowlers in their team that they rely on so we're just going to go out there and see what happens and hopefully just come out on top," De Kock said about familiarity of facing RCB bowlers.
Apart from knowing RCB, De Kock is well aware of threat posed by former SA colleague AB de Villiers.
"AB being AB, he's a big wicket for them. I think if we get him out pretty early, we stand a good chance of doing well in the game. So we have spoken about it – about how we're going to try and get him out and hopefully it comes off otherwise we just hope he makes a mistake."
Finally, on Mumbai's struggles to finish off close games, De Kock said, "I think, since I’ve been here, we’ve had a couple of discussions on how we’re gonna go about it. But the execution is always the key no matter what plans you have. We do have a couple of the best — Bumrah himself is one of the best death bowlers in the world having seen him and played against him.
"He’s not one of the best death bowlers for no reason. And couple of other boys around, Hardik (Pandya), Mitchell McCleneghan, they all are top bowlers. I only see the good over coming out of it. I know they are going to bounce back."
First Published: March 27, 2019, 8:34 PM IST