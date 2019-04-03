IPL 2019 | Need One of Our Top Four to Bat Through: De Kock

Loading...
“I think in T20s it’s always important that one of your top three or top four batsmen bats through the middle overs at all times. It’s always nice when you have one of the top three or top four batting in the last couple of overs. We haven’t really done that in this tournament so far. It’s not always easy to come into tough situations and then we lose quick wickets. It’s never easy and it puts you under more pressure than you should be. It’s tough but I’m sure our batsmen will come back (stronger),” he told reporters at the pre-match press conference.
Talking about opening the batting with Rohit Sharma, de Kock said he has a good understanding in place with the skipper.
“Rohit and I are very flexible (in our approach). We both assess the situation as it is. When he’s scoring all the boundaries, I try to give him all the strike and when I’m scoring the boundaries, he gives me the strike. So, we just try to read the situation and if we’re both scoring runs then so be it, we’re both scoring runs. You know then there’s no real game-plan, we just do it naturally together.”
Australia paceman Jason Behrendorff has joined the Mumbai squad and de Kock said that the left-armer will be a useful addition to the squad.
“Obviously, he’s just been here for a couple of days. I’m sure he’s still getting used to the whole team environment. We’re still getting to know each other, but he’s been a very good addition to the team since he’s been here… he’s just having a net session, getting used to conditions. I’m sure he’s just going through the paces to make sure he has a good tournament.”
De Kock was sympathetic to the Mumbai bowlers, saying that all the games played so far have been on batsman friendly pitches.
“I think the last three wickets we’ve played on have been batsman-friendly and in the IPL the bowlers are always under a lot of pressure. It doesn’t matter who you are, but I’m sure the bowlers in our team will stand up. They do very well for their country and so far, they’ve done well for – when possible – Mumbai. So, I’m sure they are going to stand up for us very soon.”
First Published: April 3, 2019, 4:07 PM IST