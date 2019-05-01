IPL 2019 | ‘Nerves of Valerian Steel’ – Gopal’s Heroics Wow Twitter in Anti-Climatic Clash

Source: IPL

Kohli, AB....Stoinis. That's one of the great hat-tricks, you'd have to say. #IPL2019 #RCBvRR

— Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) April 30, 2019

Give the batsmen ten wickets for a five-over game. Give bowlers one, max two overs. What happens next? One guy turns up and takes a hat-trick! #Scenes — Srinath (@srinathsripath) April 30, 2019

Kohli, ABD and Stoinis. Can there be a better hat-trick for a bowler? #RCBvRR #ShreyasGopal — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) April 30, 2019



Shreyas Gopal has nerves of valerian steel .. Arya Stark would be proud of him.. Quite a hat-trick this #RCBvRR #GOT

— Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) April 30, 2019

Hard luck Rajasthan — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 30, 2019



The Rain-Gods seem to be in no mood for any 'mathematical' nonsense in the points table. 1 point each!#RCBvRR

— North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) April 30, 2019

At the end of all that, it's abandoned. Well, well... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 30, 2019



After some one hour of drama match has been called off. Should have been called off a long back.

— Ujwal Kr Singh (@UjwalKS) April 30, 2019

Hit the nail on the head Harsha https://t.co/RB0QGXNI82 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 30, 2019



This is why the @ipl is like no other. It’s been dumping down for most of the night, the groundstaff brilliant but the crowd, the red army ALL still here at 11.25PM for a 5 over a side match. And boy are they loud! #RCBvRR

— Mel 'MJ' Jones (@meljones_33) April 30, 2019

And a five-over game after all that. Cricket doesn't make it easy on us sometimes. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 30, 2019



20 wickets available to expend in 10 overs ..#RCBvRR

— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 30, 2019

First Published: May 1, 2019, 12:39 AM IST