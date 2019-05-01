Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | ‘Nerves of Valerian Steel’ – Gopal’s Heroics Wow Twitter in Anti-Climatic Clash

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 1, 2019, 1:01 AM IST
Source: IPL

After a wait of over three hours, a five-over game was finally decided upon only to be called off later due to a shower in the second innings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. With both sides gaining one point, Royal Challengers Bangalore have been knocked out of the tournament and Rajasthan Royals can still mathematically qualify for the playoffs.

Fielding first, Shreyas Gopal’s hat-trick in the first innings was the highlight of the game. Kohli and de Villiers got off to a flier but the leg-spinner silenced the Chinnaswamy crowd in one over. RCB eventually scored 62/7 in their five overs.













Rajasthan Royals had managed to get a decent start, courtesy of Sanju Samson. But just as he was dismissed, the rain came down and the match was called off.











While the game turned out to be a thriller, plenty were amazed that a game was possible in the first place.











ipl 2019Rajasthan RoyalsRoyal Challengers Bangalore
First Published: May 1, 2019, 12:39 AM IST
