IPL 2019 | ‘Nerves of Valerian Steel’ – Gopal’s Heroics Wow Twitter in Anti-Climatic Clash

Fielding first, Shreyas Gopal’s hat-trick in the first innings was the highlight of the game. Kohli and de Villiers got off to a flier but the leg-spinner silenced the Chinnaswamy crowd in one over. RCB eventually scored 62/7 in their five overs.
Kohli, AB....Stoinis. That's one of the great hat-tricks, you'd have to say. #IPL2019 #RCBvRR
Give the batsmen ten wickets for a five-over game. Give bowlers one, max two overs. What happens next? One guy turns up and takes a hat-trick! #Scenes — Srinath (@srinathsripath) April 30, 2019
May 22 is still a few weeks away. The way Gopal's going...#IPL2019 #CWC19 #RCBvRR
Kohli, ABD and Stoinis. Can there be a better hat-trick for a bowler? #RCBvRR #ShreyasGopal — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) April 30, 2019
Shreyas Gopal has nerves of valerian steel .. Arya Stark would be proud of him.. Quite a hat-trick this #RCBvRR #GOT
Rajasthan Royals had managed to get a decent start, courtesy of Sanju Samson. But just as he was dismissed, the rain came down and the match was called off.
The Rain-Gods seem to be in no mood for any 'mathematical' nonsense in the points table. 1 point each!#RCBvRR
After some one hour of drama match has been called off. Should have been called off a long back.
While the game turned out to be a thriller, plenty were amazed that a game was possible in the first place.
This is why the @ipl is like no other. It’s been dumping down for most of the night, the groundstaff brilliant but the crowd, the red army ALL still here at 11.25PM for a 5 over a side match. And boy are they loud! #RCBvRR
20 wickets available to expend in 10 overs ..#RCBvRR
