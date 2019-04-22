IPL 2019 | Never Thought I'd Be Able to Celebrate With You Again, Virat Kohli Tells Dale Steyn

Delighted to have Steyn back in the team - Virat Kohli



On their @RCBTweets reunion, watch what happens when @imVkohli and @DaleSteyn62 discover a 9 year old treasure! By @RajalArora. #RCBvCSK



Full video 📹 - https://t.co/JsA5MqgzCw pic.twitter.com/jP87nA3K7I