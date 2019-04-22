Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Never Thought I'd Be Able to Celebrate With You Again, Virat Kohli Tells Dale Steyn

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 22, 2019, 10:32 AM IST
The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore have seen a sudden upsurge in their fortunes as they registered their third win in four games, the last two coming against KKR and CSK in close contests in Kolkata and Bangalore respectively.

At Kolkata, the RCB bowling received a shot in the arm with the return of South African pacer Dale Steyn. In the two games that Steyn has played, he has taken four wickets in his bid to help RCB back to winning ways and captain Kohli is undoubtedly pleased as punch.

“We have won three of the last four and that feels great. Feels amazing to be able to celebrate again with Dale Steyn. I never thought this would be possible after we parted ways in 2010,” Kohli told Steyn in a short post-match interaction at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.





Steyn’s return to Royal Challengers Bangalore has brought about posts along the lines of the recent #10YearChallenge trend on social media with pictures showing him and Kohli celebrating in 2009 and in 2019.

“It feels fantastic to be back with RCB and the social media posts bring back lots of memories and makes me nostalgic. It also shows how well you’ve done. This man (Kohli) has gone on taken and taken the world by storm and is one of the best players if not the best in the world,” Steyn told Kohli.

“I was lucky enough to watch him in the beginning when he was 18.”

Kohli and RCB are clearly delighted to have Steyn back in their dugout and that is showing in the performances on the field as well. With Steyn in the side they have won two games on the bounce and are now level on points with seventh placed Rajasthan Royals with four games to play.

RCB’s next game sees them host Kings XI Punjab before they travel to the national capital to face Delhi Capitals.
First Published: April 22, 2019, 9:11 AM IST
