IPL 2019 | New Batsmen Found it Difficult to Hit Boundaries: Dhoni on Refusing Singles

Despite his heroics, Chennai fell tantalisingly short. Dhoni, who remained unbeaten on 48-ball 84, said Bravo would have found it difficult to connect on a "slightly spungy" track.
"It was still difficult at the end. It was slightly spungy (the pitch) and the new batsmen found it difficult. Boundaries were needed and yes we have lost by one run but at the same time we have to see what if there were few dot balls and whether we could have got those extra boundaries or not," said Dhoni at the post-match presentation ceremony.
Chasing 162, Chennai were reduced to 28 for 4 when Dhoni walked in. The wicketkeeper-batsman found no support from the other end and had to take the game very deep to give himself a chance of coming up with something spectacular, which he did.
Dhoni explained that the top three batsmen can start playing big shots from the very start but the lower middle-order doesn't have the same liberty considering that would open up the tail way too early for the opposition.
"We have got a lot of experience and I don't think the team was complacent on the field. The approach was good and the bowlers did a very good job. It's just that batting - once you go in and that's the time you need to think as an individual what really is needed for the team," he said.
"The problem arises once you play a big shot and you can't really get out because that puts a lot of pressure on the other batsmen. That's something we need to calculate. That's why I think the top three can be finishers. They may do it a few times, but when you bat at 5, 6 or 7 whatever you are calculating you have to put a lot of thinking behind it because you lose one more wicket and the game is over at that point of time."
The 37-year-old also spoke about getting good starts as it will allow their middle-order to play more freely.
"I think it was a good game. We did really well to restrict them to a below par total, but we needed some good batting at the top. Once you know the opposition attack, you gotta stick to your plans and if you lose too many wickets upfront that puts pressure and the middle order really can't go after the bowlers from the start. We have to carefully see what are the areas we want to take that risk."
First Published: April 22, 2019, 12:50 AM IST