IPL 2019 | New Zealand Yet to Come to Terms With Christchurch Attack

The attack took place on March 15 and New Zealand's Test match against Bangladesh starting the very next day was called off.
"It was an emotional week for all of us in New Zealand. It was tragic and people are still coming to terms with the terror attack. It will take some time," Boult said on the sidelines of a Delhi Capitals promotional event.
Asked if he spoke to the Bangladesh team, which escaped the attack by a whisker after being close to one of the attacked mosques, Boult said, "Unfortunately, they left for home next day itself and I didn't get an opportunity to speak to them. But I am glad that they were safe and returned home safely."
On the controversy that followed Ravichandran Ashwin's 'Mankading' of Jos Buttler in an IPL match, Boult chose to steer clear of the matter.
"It's there in the rules and that's what matters. It's interesting though," he said.
Boult will be an integral part of the New Zealand attack in the World Cup, starting May 30 in England, but he is not overtly bothered about workload management given the hectic IPL schedule.
"Right now, my focus is to do well for Delhi in the IPL. I am not thinking too much about workload and focussing on the present. The team (Capitals) is in good shape and happy space," the Black Caps pacer said.
However, Boult's South African teammate Kagiso Rabada admitted that World Cup is there at the back of his mind.
"But I have decided to take one match at a time. I haven't had any discussions with the (Delhi Capitals) team management but if I feel stiffness or soreness, I will definitely take precautions. It will be an individual call," Rabada said.
First Published: March 28, 2019, 5:12 PM IST