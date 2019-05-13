IPL 2019 | Next Goal is to Establish Myself in the Indian Side: Gill

Loading...
"I think it was a mixed kind of (IPL) season for me because first I was not opening in the first half, and only later went back and opened. The kind of opportunities I got I tried to capitalise on all of them," Gill told PTI on the sidelines of the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards
"And then the learnings for me in this particular IPL was that whenever I tried to go over the top or whenever I tried to do extra, it didn't really pay off well, but whenever I was myself and trying to have some fun and playing my game it paid off for me."
Gill, who played for the Kolkata Knight Riders, scored 296 runs in 14 matches, with 76 as his highest score. The teenager has already made his ODI debut for India against New Zealand and is looking forward to score for India A, and again grab a berth in the Indian team.
"What I am really looking forward to is, now we will have some India A series and I want to really capitalise on those (opportunities), be in the series and score lot of runs and then hopefully get an opportunity in the Indian team and then I want to really establish myself there," the flamboyant opening batsman said.
A lot of former cricketers have touted the Firozpur-born Gill as the next big thing in Indian cricket but the youngster says all these things don't matter to him when he is playing.
"These kinds of talks only matter to you once you are out of the ground. When I am in the ground, going there to bat, these kinds of things don't come to my head. My only focus is who I am playing against and how I am going to score runs," he said.
First Published: May 13, 2019, 7:28 PM IST