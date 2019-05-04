Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019| 'Nice Shimron!' - Twitter Lauds Hetmyer, Mann Show

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 4, 2019, 11:54 PM IST
IPL 2019| 'Nice Shimron!' - Twitter Lauds Hetmyer, Mann Show

Loading...
Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers did not fire for Royal Challengers Bangalore but the home side managed to secure a four-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kane Williamson and their side will now have to wait for the result between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders to know their fate.












Sunrisers’ innings was not smooth sailing in the first 10 overs, losing regular wickets despite quick runs in the initial overs. Washington Sundar did the bulk of the damage for RCB.












But skipper Kane Williamson finished the innings exceptionally well to give SRH a competitive 175. Yet again in an RCB game, a controversial no-ball occurred during the final over.



















Royal Challengers Bangalore got off to a horrible start. Parthiv Patel was dismissed for a duck, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers were also dismissed cheaply.











But Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Shimron Hetmyer stitched together a 100-plus partnership to take RCB home and end the season on a high.























Gurkeerat Singh Mannipl 2019Kane WilliamsonKhaleel AhmedRoyal Challengers BangaloreShimron Hetmyersunrisers hyderabad
First Published: May 4, 2019, 11:54 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
FULL Ranking