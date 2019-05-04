IPL 2019| 'Nice Shimron!' - Twitter Lauds Hetmyer, Mann Show

Loading...



so if KKR win tomorrow, teams from the four metros will be in the playoffs #IPL2019

— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) May 4, 2019

Hetmyer (& Sundar) performing after being left out of the season encapsulates the importance of backing talent & trusting it. Hetmyer is such an exciting player & only giving him four matches to prove himself was grossly unfair. #IPL #RCBvSRH — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) May 4, 2019



Now it all comes down to the result of #MIvsKKR. #MI win #SRH go through as the first team in IPL history with 12 points. #KKR win, they go through.

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 4, 2019

Well done, RCB. Took your age-old revenge by putting SRH's season in jeopardy after they have done the same to you year after year. #RCBvSRH #IPL2019 — Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) May 4, 2019



Washington Sundar has taken out Martin Guptill and Manish Pandey in his first over. This is only his third match for RCB this #IPL2019

How he didn't make it to the team earlier remains a mystery. #RCBvSRH



— Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) May 4, 2019

Sunrisers going hard but might run out of batsmen. Suspect they have rated this a 180 wicket. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 4, 2019



Someone tempt RCB with some big name (big name in their dictionary, not performance wise which they don't look at anyway) and get Washington Sundar.

Let the lad play more matches.



— Professor More Kuzhambu (@IndianMourinho) May 4, 2019

Add Washington Sundar to the list of 'what were RCB thinking' for this season's review. #IPL2019 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 4, 2019



Williamson is looking in far better touch than in any innings he's batted so far in this year's IPL.

His Attack rating today is 136 (2nd highest he's managed)

His Timing rating today is 378 (highest he's managed)

His Power rating today is 159 (highest he's managed)#IPL



— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) May 4, 2019

Kane Williamson joined MS Dhoni finishing academy today after scoring 20+ runs of Umesh Yadhav last over! #RCBvsSRH — The Dreamer ❤️ (@CzanB) May 4, 2019



was suffering from Shoulder injury

and then lost his beloved grand mother and was also going through a rough phase with bat but what a knock from captain KANE Williamson in a do or die match....#RCBvSRH

— JSK (@imjsk27) May 4, 2019

What an innings by Kane Williamson. 70* (43) on a virtual quarter final. That's what Big Players can do in big games despite not being in good form. They just know how to step up on big occasions. ✌️ #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/kwt50kwpfm — Siddharth Jha (@jha_siddhus91) May 4, 2019



At one stage even 150 looked difficult but Williamson’s strong finish has given his team decent chance of winning. RCB have been below par this season, and Hyderabad will hope that there is no last gasp revival

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 4, 2019

Pathetic umpiring in this IPL continues, given this a No Ball in the last over!! pic.twitter.com/Cl7coCMck1 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 4, 2019



KKR are more frustrated for that noball than RCB.

— arfan. (@Im__Arfan) May 4, 2019

That's what happens when you are short of confidence. You just don't feel motivated. Virat Kohli gone, AB de Villiers gone. #RCBvSRH — Anirudh Guru Dutt (@AnirudhDutt) May 4, 2019



Oh dear #RCB this has really opened the door for #SRH to win this game. Felt that with their bowlers and conditions in their favour they may have scored enough #RCBvSRH

— Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) May 4, 2019

As a tribute to RCB fans , Kohli & ABD decided to get out early so fans can go back home on time !! #RCBvSRH — Boring... (@graphicalcomic) May 4, 2019



At least #Hetmeyer has shown the #RCB fans a glimpse of why he is so highly rated.

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 4, 2019

What explains #RCB playing with three overseas players when Hetmeyer was sitting on the bench?? Understandable when four overseas were available and he wasn’t one of them after the first few games... #RCBvSRH #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 4, 2019



We're witnessing consistently mediocre fielding knocking a team out of the IPL. Unreal since it's coming against RCB after AB and Kohli have been dismissed. Oh, Sunrisers ‍♂️

— Srinath (@srinathsripath) May 4, 2019

Can't recall a 100-run partnership for RCB without involving Virat, AB de Villiers, or former RCBian, Chris Gayle. Nonetheless, Hetmyer and Gurkeerat have been sensational thus far. #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/SBn1n7ma9z — Sparsh Telang (@_cricketsparsh) May 4, 2019



The stand by Hetmyer & Gurkeerat is the first 100-plus partnership for RCB not involving Virat Kohli or AB de Villiers since 102 by Chris Gayle & Cheteshwar Pujara against KXIP in Mohali in 2013.#RCBvSRH

— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) May 4, 2019

If only RCB hadn't assigned Hetmyer drinks duties so early in the season. Wonder when we will get to say the same of Dube Probably when he leaves for Kings XI Punjab #RCBvSRH — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) May 4, 2019



Umesh Yadav and his Love-Hate relationship with final overs. #RCBvSRH #IPL2019

— Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) May 4, 2019



Nice Shimron!!!!!



— ian bishop (@irbishi) May 4, 2019



First Published: May 4, 2019, 11:54 PM IST