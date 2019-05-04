IPL 2019 | 'Nicely done Pant!' - Twitter Lauds Pant's Mature Knock to Take Delhi Capitals Home

Source: IPL

पंत भला तो सब भला....didn’t really have a good time at home but Pant finishes off in style. First 50 at home. #DCvRR #IPL

— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 4, 2019

#DCvRR - #RR are out of the playoffs - 2012: Last time #DelhiCapitalsbeat RR twice in a season - Gopal: Most wkts in a single IPL by a RR spinner - 23 balls: DC's 3rd largest victory margin v RR - Boult: 100 T20 wkts - Sodhi: 150 T20 wkts#MakeStatsGreatAgain #VIVOIPL #IPL2019 — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) May 4, 2019



RR playing like a team that hasn’t qualified for this match.

— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) May 4, 2019

Ajinkya Rahane 2018 IPL: 370 runs at a run rate of 7.09 RPO (-0.30 RPO below expectation based on the overs he batted in) 2019 IPL: 393 runs at a run rate of 8.27 RPO (+0.88 RPO above expectation based on the overs he batted in)@DelhiCapitals @rajasthanroyals #IPL #DCvRR — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) May 4, 2019



Horrendous shot from Gowtham, poor judgement from Trent Boult, hat-trick missed for Amit Mishra.

Bizarre moment. #IPL2019

— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 4, 2019

For someone who is such a spectacular outfield catcher as Boult, stunning to watch how badly he botched that skier on the hat-trick ball for Mishra. — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) May 4, 2019



Maturity of @ParagRiyan in the @rajasthanroyals innings demonstrates he has a mature head over his shoulder. Rest of the team looked out of sorts! #DCvRR @StarSportsIndia #SelectDugout

— Hemant Dua (@inspiranti) May 4, 2019

I am nowhere close to as mature at this age as #RiyanParag is at 17.#IPL2019 #DCvRR — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) May 4, 2019

Riyan Parag, 17y 175d, is now the youngest player to score a fifty in IPL. The previous youngest was Prithvi Shaw and Sanju Samson - 18y 169d. #DCvRR — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) May 4, 2019



Riyan Parag, youngest player to score a #VivoIPL halfcentury. He has such a gr8 temperament. Looks a natural ball striker, but paced his innings well on a difficult pitch today. 17yr old showing older colleagues the way. An exciting group of young Indian players coming through.

— ian bishop (@irbishi) May 4, 2019





17 year old Riyan Parag has shown more patience on this surface than the other RR batsmen combined. #DCvRR

— Manya (@CSKian716) May 4, 2019



Something special about Riyan Parag. All of 17 but batting like he’s been playing at this level for 17 years... #DCvRR — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) May 4, 2019

Wow! Parag is going to be a superstar. Find of the tournament this year. Played, Rajasthan Royals. — Professor More Kuzhambu (@IndianMourinho) May 4, 2019



Double wicket maiden for Sodhi.

— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) May 4, 2019



We got Rishabh Pant...

— Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) May 4, 2019

Most sixes for Delhi in IPL: 86 - RISHABH PANT* (And counting) 85 - Virender Sehwag 67 - Shreyas Iyer#DCvRR — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) May 4, 2019

First Published: May 4, 2019, 7:52 PM IST