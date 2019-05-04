Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | 'Nicely done Pant!' - Twitter Lauds Pant's Mature Knock to Take Delhi Capitals Home

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 4, 2019, 7:54 PM IST
Delhi Capitals didn’t have the best of times playing at home but with a clinical show in their final game at home, they beat a hapless Rajasthan Royal side by five wickets.




Earlier, Rajasthan lost their top order in no time as Delhi made most of the slow surfaces and were right on top.



Amit Mishra almost had a hat-trick if not for Trent Boult dropping a top edge from Gowtham.



It was only thanks to Riyan Parag that Rajasthan had anything to bowl. He became the youngest player to register an IPL fifty.








During the chase, Ish Sodhi got rid of both the openers but Rishabh Pant’s fine XX saw his team home.



First Published: May 4, 2019, 7:52 PM IST
