IPL 2019 | No Issue as Long as We Win: Harbhajan on Last-over Finishes

Loading...
“We are trying to have a strong heart. We were trying to finish the match in the 19th over, but boys were testing our hearts. But as long as we are getting the right result, we are fine,” Harbhajan said after the match.
Reflecting on Shane Watson’s match-winning knock of 96, the veteran spinner said, “Nice to see Watto (Watson) getting those runs. Last year he won us the IPL single-handedly and it's great to see him get those runs that will boost his confidence."
Talking about their winning streak at home, he said that visiting teams need to play better to beat them. “We always play well in Chennai, thanks to this this beautiful crowd who always comes and supports us. Teams that come here, they need to play much better cricket to beat us.”
After ending up on the losing side, SRH skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar too lauded Watson’s efforts.
“It (175) was a par score on that wicket. There was dew on the ground but that didn't really bother us. The way Watson batted we couldn't really do much. This is probably the first off day for Rashid in three years and anyone can have an off day. Credit goes to Watson on how he played."
With Jonny Bairstow leaving for England for a World Cup preparatory camp, SRH batting will be dealt with a big blow. But Bhuvneshwar is of the view that there are players who can step up for them.
“We will obviously miss Bairstow but we have players in the squad who can replace him. We have three away games now out of four and we have to win those games to qualify.”
First Published: April 24, 2019, 12:55 AM IST