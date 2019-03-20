Home Latest News Schedule Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019: Nortje Injury Adds to KKR's Woes

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 20, 2019, 3:31 PM IST
IPL 2019: Nortje Injury Adds to KKR's Woes

Anrich Nortje. (Facebook/Cape Town Blitz)

Loading...
In another blow to Kolkata Knight Riders, South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje has pulled out of the IPL 2019 due to a shoulder injury.

Nortje was picked up by KKR for his base price of Rs. 20 lakh in the player auction. He now becomes the third KKR pacer after Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi to be ruled out of the tournament with injury.



Nortje, 25, has played four One-Day Internationals for South Africa, all coming in the recent series against Sri Lanka. The severity of the injury is not known yet, and no replacement has been announced.

Kolkata had earlier replaced Nagarkoti and Mavi with Kerala's Sandeep Warrier and Karnataka mystery spinner KC Cariappa. The Dinesh Karthik-led side will start their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Eden Gardens on Sunday (March 24).
Anrich Nortjeipl 2019KKRkolkata knight riders
First Published: March 20, 2019, 3:31 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking