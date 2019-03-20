IPL 2019: Nortje Injury Adds to KKR's Woes

Loading...
Nortje was picked up by KKR for his base price of Rs. 20 lakh in the player auction. He now becomes the third KKR pacer after Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi to be ruled out of the tournament with injury.
Unfortunately due to a shoulder injury I've had to pull out of the @IPL. I wish @KKRiders all the best and bring the trophy back home!! #KKRHaiTaiyaar
— Anrich Nortje (@AnrichNortje02) March 20, 2019
Nortje, 25, has played four One-Day Internationals for South Africa, all coming in the recent series against Sri Lanka. The severity of the injury is not known yet, and no replacement has been announced.
Kolkata had earlier replaced Nagarkoti and Mavi with Kerala's Sandeep Warrier and Karnataka mystery spinner KC Cariappa. The Dinesh Karthik-led side will start their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Eden Gardens on Sunday (March 24).
First Published: March 20, 2019, 3:31 PM IST