IPL 2019: Nortje, Ngidi Ruled Out Due to Injury

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 20, 2019, 8:53 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings have been dealt injury blows right at the start of the season with South African pacers Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi being ruled out of IPL 2019.

While Ngidi sustained a left side strain during the fifth One-Day International against Sri Lanka recently, Nortje has pulled out due to a right shoulder injury.

“Nortje sustained a right shoulder injury and will be sidelined for six weeks. Unfortunately this injury will rule him out of the upcoming IPL, but with the World Cup in sight, it is important for us to make sure all of the World Cup hopefuls will be fit for selection," read a release from Cricket South Africa.

Nortje was picked up by KKR for his base price of Rs. 20 lakh in the player auction. He now becomes the third KKR pacer after Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi to be ruled out of the tournament with injury.



Nortje, 25, has played four One-Day Internationals for South Africa, all coming in the recent series against Sri Lanka. The severity of the injury is not known yet, and no replacement has been announced.

Ngidi, who was retained by the Chennai based franchise after an impressive performance last year, will also not play any part in the IPL. He has suffered a Grade II muscle strain and has been advised four weeks of rest.

“Lungi felt discomfort while bowling during the last ODI against Sri Lanka at Newlands and immediately stopped bowling. Further scans revealed a Grade II muscle strain which will need up to four weeks of rest followed by a rehab programme leading up to the World Cup," further read the release from CSA.

Ngidi had only recently come back from a knee injury which kept him out of the game for over three-and-a-half months. He now races against time to be fit before the World Cup squad is locked in.
First Published: March 20, 2019, 3:31 PM IST
