IPL 2019 | Not a Pitch We Would Like to Play on: Dhoni

"I wasn't sure about the wicket but we were really surprised by how slow it was. In the practice game it didn't turn as much but you usually score 20-30 runs more in a practice match than a normal match," said Dhoni in the post-match presentation ceremony.
"The wicket definitely needs to get better. You can create a lot of trouble even chasing 80, 90, 100 runs if you have quality spinners in the line-up. Ours is a batting side where batsman like to play their shots. Other teams have good spinners as well and this isn't a pitch we would like."
Harbhajan Singh was named man-of-the-match for his sensational bowling figures of 3/20, which also included the wickets of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.
"I would like to give credit to my daughter and wife. You can't ask for a better start to the tournament. They have a lot of left-handers and Fleming told me that I would be bowling in the powerplay. Hopefully I can carry on from here," he said.
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli said it wasn't an ideal start for the side but that it was a good thing that such a performance got out of the way early in the tournament.
"We didn't bat well but the attitude on the field was good. When our time comes we will be ready to strike. I thought 140-150 would be an ideal score on this pitch. Really impressed by Saini, he is touching 150 kmph and he is going to be a lethal weapon for us in the tournament," said Kohli.
First Published: March 23, 2019, 11:52 PM IST