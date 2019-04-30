IPL 2019 | 'Not Even Practice is Working!' - Kohli on Toss Losing Streak

Loading...
He was seen showing nine fingers to the dressing room after the toss in the last game against Delhi Capitals, showing the number of times he had lost the toss.
Kohli and Steve Smith saw the light of things after the toss as it yet again went against the Indian. This was the sixth time in a row that he had lost a toss.
Commenting on his unwanted streak, he chuckled and said, “I was trying to practice the coin toss. Nothing seems to be working. I’ve lost 10 tosses out of 13!"
Steve Smith calls it right at the toss and elects to bowl first against the @RCBTweets.#RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/l2Tikf5kwr
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2019
Kohli has had a tough time with the coin tosses while captaining India as well. In 2019, Kohli has won just 5 out of 14 tosses across all formats.
During the Test series in England last year, the Indian skipper lost the toss in all the five test matches. Kohli had seen the funny side of things even back then. “I think I need heads on both sides. That is the only way I would win the toss!”
First Published: April 30, 2019, 8:46 PM IST