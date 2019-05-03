Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
IPL 2019 | 'Not For The Faint-Hearted'- Twitter Rejoices MI's Super Over Win

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 3, 2019, 12:48 AM IST
The Wankhede crowd witnessed a thrilling game of cricket as the hosts went on to defeat SunRisers Hyderabad with the match going into the Super Over. After this win, the Mumbai Indians have now qualified for the playoffs with one match to go.













Jasprit Bumrah bowled a splendid super over conceding just 8 runs and got Mohammed Nabi bowled off a Yorker. As for Mumbai, Hardik Pandya began with a six on the very first ball off Rashid Khan. The hosts won the Super Over with three balls to spare.

















Earlier after winning the toss and opting to bat first, Mumbai Indians got a good start as Rohit Sharma was off to a flier. The Mumbai Indians skipper hit five boundaries in the first two overs.







Quinton de Kock registered the slowest fifty of this season. The wicketkeeper batsman went on to score 69*(58).









While Suryakumar Yadav failed to prolong his stay at the crease, Evin Lewis was also dismissed cheaply. Mumbai could only post 162/5 in their quota of 20 overs.







Openers Wriddhiman Saha and Martin Guptill began brilliantly for the visitors. However, Jasprit Bumrah had both of them back to the pavilion off consecutive balls. Spinners Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya also bowled well in the middle overs to restrict the run flow.















Vijay Shankar’s poor run with the bat continued as he got out for 12(17), raising more doubts on his form ahead of the World Cup.





Manish Pandey displayed splendid form as he scored 71* from just 47 balls. Moreover, he hit a six when SunRisers required 7 to win from one ball, taking the match to the super over.











IPL2019jasprit bumrahManish PandeyMumbai Indianssunrisers hyderabad
First Published: May 3, 2019, 12:43 AM IST
