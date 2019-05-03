IPL 2019 | 'Not For The Faint-Hearted'- Twitter Rejoices MI's Super Over Win

Loading...
Super Overs are never easy. But batsmen must NOT run themselves out on 1st ball of the over! Because the next batsman has no freedom to play the rest of the over. It’s a fine line.. but do not run yourself out! #SelectDugout @StarSportsIndia #MIvSRH
— Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) May 2, 2019
MI have qualified for the Play Offs despite not playing anywhere near their best cricket this season. They've lost players to injury & to international duty & have consistently picked sub-optimal teams. It is testament to their quality that they have made it anyway. #IPL #MIvSRH — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) May 2, 2019
The race tightens for the fourth spot of the playoffs. #IPL2019
— Niharika Raina (@niharika_raina) May 2, 2019
Hardik , Surya, Bumrah , Rahul and to an extent Krunal and Rohit. Rohit's captaincy was outstanding today when Rahul was operating. Spot on with the field placements. If Mi sort out their mid over issues, they become unbeatable — Adharsh Bharadwaj (@cricadharsh) May 2, 2019
Jasprit Bumrah bowled a splendid super over conceding just 8 runs and got Mohammed Nabi bowled off a Yorker. As for Mumbai, Hardik Pandya began with a six on the very first ball off Rashid Khan. The hosts won the Super Over with three balls to spare.
9 to get for a place in the play-offs for Mumbai. Still open. Pressure of the last over
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 2, 2019
Jasprit Bumrah won't concede more than 8 runs in Super Over & SRH don't have hitters either... this is going to be an easy win for MI — JSK (@imjsk27) May 2, 2019
Nobody at the start of the season would have thought that the three batting options in Super Over for SRH would be Pandey, Guptill and Nabi. #MIvSRH
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 2, 2019
From conceding a six off the last ball to hitting Rashid for a six off the first ball....Hardik Pandya has been in the thick of action, once again. #MIvSRH #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 2, 2019
What a stunning game of cricket that !! Definitely not for the faint hearted @im_manishpandey Tremendous batting #SRHvsMI #IPL2019
— Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) May 2, 2019
Hardik Pandya is the biggest match winner of this IPL.#IPL2019 #MIvSRH — Tabrez (@its_tabrez__) May 2, 2019
Earlier after winning the toss and opting to bat first, Mumbai Indians got a good start as Rohit Sharma was off to a flier. The Mumbai Indians skipper hit five boundaries in the first two overs.
It's another good start for @mipaltan, something that has been a feature of their season. Their Powerplay dismissal rate of 38.1 balls per wicket is the best they've ever managed in an IPL season. #IPL
— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) May 2, 2019
Mumbai Indians bat like I studied during Engineering days. First four months was all about extra-currics and sports and zero peek at the books and then 15 days before the exam, it was caffeine, night-outs and stressful fun around only books.#IPL2019 #MIvSRH — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) May 2, 2019
Lewis comes to bat, Nabi given the ball straightaway. Player Match-Ups.
— Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) May 2, 2019
Quinton de Kock registered the slowest fifty of this season. The wicketkeeper batsman went on to score 69*(58).
Today De Kock (thus far) has played the kind of innings that opposition doesn’t mind one bit.... #MIvSRH — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 2, 2019
de Kock needs to get a move on. At this stage, tough to say what a good score is. Hopefully dew doesn't become a factor
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 2, 2019
Given his weaknesses against spin, QdK should adapt Dhawan's new approach: maximise powerplay. Has got great ability against pace, can't be settling in against them to accelerate against spinners. Smash 'em. — Elite Alagappan (@IndianMourinho) May 2, 2019
While Suryakumar Yadav failed to prolong his stay at the crease, Evin Lewis was also dismissed cheaply. Mumbai could only post 162/5 in their quota of 20 overs.
One of those innings where you are not sure if the batting team made the most of first use of a pitch. Even without Warner, SRH should fancy this. #IPL2019 #MIvSRH
— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 2, 2019
162 is sub-par for #MI. Batted conservatively. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 2, 2019
Bhuvi getting better as the tournament goes on, it has been the story of him in this Ipl.
— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) May 2, 2019
Openers Wriddhiman Saha and Martin Guptill began brilliantly for the visitors. However, Jasprit Bumrah had both of them back to the pavilion off consecutive balls. Spinners Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya also bowled well in the middle overs to restrict the run flow.
Nice to see Saha again playing competitive cricket. The finest WK I have watched live from India, when you consider both pace and spin #SRH vs MI — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) May 2, 2019
If Saha can make these 25 off 15 and be as great as he is behind the stumps, he'll still be useful to the balance of SRH.
— KASHISH (@crickashish217) May 2, 2019
Kane saving it for world cup. — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) May 2, 2019
Man Bumrah’s on a level never seen by anyone’s before.. #IPL2019 #MIvSRH
— Cricket Tamizhan (@CricketTamizhan) May 2, 2019
4-0-21-0 What a spell by Rahul Chahar #MIvSRH — Abhishek Sarkar #MI (@Abhi45Sarkar) May 2, 2019
Vijay Shankar’s poor run with the bat continued as he got out for 12(17), raising more doubts on his form ahead of the World Cup.
Vijay Shankar strike rates last nine innings this IPL:
76.19 (21 balls)
50.00 (10)
96.30 (27)
50.00 (2)
63.64 (11)
130.00 (20)
80.00 (10)
175.00 (4)
70.58 (17)
- in seven of his last nine innings, he has scored at less than run-a-ball#MIvSRH #SRH
— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) May 2, 2019
Shankar's stocks have fallen drastically since the IPL began ♂️ — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) May 2, 2019
Manish Pandey displayed splendid form as he scored 71* from just 47 balls. Moreover, he hit a six when SunRisers required 7 to win from one ball, taking the match to the super over.
Pandey has been batting on a different plane in the last few games. Great intent in his strokeplay, real hustle in his running. Unfortunate how a batsman and an athlete of his skill hasn't played a lot more for the national team.
— cricBC (@cricBC) May 2, 2019
Oh Manish Pandey. Why couldn't you bat like this six weeks ago? — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) May 2, 2019
The second tie of the season and Manish Pandey smashes a six when SRH needed 7 runs in last ball...
— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) May 2, 2019
Take a bow, Manish Pandey. Whattay knock!#MIvsSRH — Prajakta Bhawsar (@18prajakta) May 2, 2019
First Published: May 3, 2019, 12:43 AM IST