IPL 2019 | 'Not For The Faint-Hearted'- Twitter Rejoices MI's Super Over Win

Super Overs are never easy. But batsmen must NOT run themselves out on 1st ball of the over! Because the next batsman has no freedom to play the rest of the over. It’s a fine line.. but do not run yourself out! #SelectDugout @StarSportsIndia #MIvSRH

— Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) May 2, 2019

MI have qualified for the Play Offs despite not playing anywhere near their best cricket this season. They've lost players to injury & to international duty & have consistently picked sub-optimal teams. It is testament to their quality that they have made it anyway. #IPL #MIvSRH — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) May 2, 2019



The race tightens for the fourth spot of the playoffs. #IPL2019

— Niharika Raina (@niharika_raina) May 2, 2019

Hardik , Surya, Bumrah , Rahul and to an extent Krunal and Rohit. Rohit's captaincy was outstanding today when Rahul was operating. Spot on with the field placements. If Mi sort out their mid over issues, they become unbeatable — Adharsh Bharadwaj (@cricadharsh) May 2, 2019



9 to get for a place in the play-offs for Mumbai. Still open. Pressure of the last over

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 2, 2019

Jasprit Bumrah won't concede more than 8 runs in Super Over & SRH don't have hitters either... this is going to be an easy win for MI — JSK (@imjsk27) May 2, 2019



Nobody at the start of the season would have thought that the three batting options in Super Over for SRH would be Pandey, Guptill and Nabi. #MIvSRH

— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 2, 2019

From conceding a six off the last ball to hitting Rashid for a six off the first ball....Hardik Pandya has been in the thick of action, once again. #MIvSRH #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 2, 2019



What a stunning game of cricket that !! Definitely not for the faint hearted @im_manishpandey Tremendous batting #SRHvsMI #IPL2019

— Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) May 2, 2019

Hardik Pandya is the biggest match winner of this IPL.#IPL2019 #MIvSRH — Tabrez (@its_tabrez__) May 2, 2019

It's another good start for @mipaltan, something that has been a feature of their season. Their Powerplay dismissal rate of 38.1 balls per wicket is the best they've ever managed in an IPL season. #IPL



— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) May 2, 2019

Mumbai Indians bat like I studied during Engineering days. First four months was all about extra-currics and sports and zero peek at the books and then 15 days before the exam, it was caffeine, night-outs and stressful fun around only books.#IPL2019 #MIvSRH — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) May 2, 2019

Lewis comes to bat, Nabi given the ball straightaway. Player Match-Ups.



— Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) May 2, 2019

Today De Kock (thus far) has played the kind of innings that opposition doesn’t mind one bit.... #MIvSRH — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 2, 2019

de Kock needs to get a move on. At this stage, tough to say what a good score is. Hopefully dew doesn't become a factor



— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 2, 2019

Given his weaknesses against spin, QdK should adapt Dhawan's new approach: maximise powerplay. Has got great ability against pace, can't be settling in against them to accelerate against spinners. Smash 'em. — Elite Alagappan (@IndianMourinho) May 2, 2019

One of those innings where you are not sure if the batting team made the most of first use of a pitch. Even without Warner, SRH should fancy this. #IPL2019 #MIvSRH



— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 2, 2019

162 is sub-par for #MI. Batted conservatively. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 2, 2019

Bhuvi getting better as the tournament goes on, it has been the story of him in this Ipl.



— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) May 2, 2019

Nice to see Saha again playing competitive cricket. The finest WK I have watched live from India, when you consider both pace and spin #SRH vs MI — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) May 2, 2019

If Saha can make these 25 off 15 and be as great as he is behind the stumps, he'll still be useful to the balance of SRH.



— KASHISH (@crickashish217) May 2, 2019

Kane saving it for world cup. — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) May 2, 2019

Man Bumrah’s on a level never seen by anyone’s before.. #IPL2019 #MIvSRH



— Cricket Tamizhan (@CricketTamizhan) May 2, 2019

4-0-21-0 What a spell by Rahul Chahar #MIvSRH — Abhishek Sarkar #MI (@Abhi45Sarkar) May 2, 2019

Vijay Shankar strike rates last nine innings this IPL:

76.19 (21 balls)

50.00 (10)

96.30 (27)

50.00 (2)

63.64 (11)

130.00 (20)

80.00 (10)

175.00 (4)

70.58 (17)



- in seven of his last nine innings, he has scored at less than run-a-ball#MIvSRH #SRH



— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) May 2, 2019

Shankar's stocks have fallen drastically since the IPL began ♂️ — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) May 2, 2019

Pandey has been batting on a different plane in the last few games. Great intent in his strokeplay, real hustle in his running. Unfortunate how a batsman and an athlete of his skill hasn't played a lot more for the national team.



— cricBC (@cricBC) May 2, 2019

Oh Manish Pandey. Why couldn't you bat like this six weeks ago? — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) May 2, 2019

The second tie of the season and Manish Pandey smashes a six when SRH needed 7 runs in last ball...



— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) May 2, 2019

Take a bow, Manish Pandey. Whattay knock!#MIvsSRH — Prajakta Bhawsar (@18prajakta) May 2, 2019

