IPL 2019 | Not Really Happy With The Way We Played: Rahane

"I feel good but not really happy the way we played. We should learn from the mistakes. 30 balls, 30 needed, should've won it easily. No stress but games are going so close, especially in this IPL. We believed in Shreyas Gopal and KG (K Gowtham). Jos was magnificent," said Rahane at the post-match presentation ceremony.
"We got to win almost every game now. It's about one game at a time. We were in a similar situation last year also. I personally enjoy playing at the Wankhede, really good wicket."
Chasing 188, Jos Buttler smashed 43-ball 89 to set up a perfect platform for the visiting team. The Englishman, who was named Man of the Match, said he's currently playing the best cricket of his career.
"Mumbai, obviously a great place to come and play cricket. Last couple of overs were twitchy but we needed this win. Great to contribute to the team. I'm playing the best cricket I've played for a long period of time. That's why I was disappointed to get out when I did. We've seen in this tournament, when you give teams a bit of a sniff, they can come back.
"We will take a lot of confidence from the win. Coming here and beating Mumbai is a tough task."
Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, who was playing his 100th game as Mumbai Indians skipper, said they tried everything they could, but not picking up wickets at the top is what eventually hurt them.
"I think credit goes to RR, they played really well. They put us under pressure with the bat, Jos played an exceptional knock. We tried everything, but things didn't work out well," he said.
"Without dew, 175+ is a good score. I thought we had a decent score to defend. We failed to take early wickets and on a track like Wankhede, it always becomes tough.
"It's a good headache to have such players in the squad. Lasith has been a match-winner for us, Alzarri has bowled well, it wasn't just his day. Buttler played him well and even the yorkers were converted into runs, one of those days where things didn't go well as planned."
First Published: April 13, 2019, 8:44 PM IST