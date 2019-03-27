Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Olympic Legend Michael Phelps Gets a Taste of Cricket

PTI | Updated: March 27, 2019, 1:55 AM IST
IPL 2019 | Olympic Legend Michael Phelps Gets a Taste of Cricket

Michael Phelps (Extreme Left) watches the game between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. (IPL)

Loading...
One of the greatest Olympians of all time, Michael Phelps got a taste of cricket on Tuesday as he watched the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

The winner of an astounding 23 gold medals in Olympics was in town for promotional activity and dropped in for some time at the Kotla in the evening.

"Phelps has never watched cricket and it was a perfect occasion for him to get a taste of India's most popular sport. He came as a guest of Delhi Capitals, who invited him through his sponsors," a senior BCCI official said.

The 33-year-old from Baltimore in USA is on his maiden visit to India. He came in after the match started and was around for an hour before leaving.

It was not known whether Phelps found the game as interesting as baseball or felt like yawning like it happened with tennis great Pete Sampras who tried to endure a day at the Lord's during an Ashes Test match.
dc vs cskipl 2019michael phelpsOff The FieldOlympicsphelps cricket
First Published: March 27, 2019, 1:53 AM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking