IPL 2019 | Our Game Awareness Without Needing to Talk Helps: Virat Kohli on Partnership With AB de Villiers

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 14, 2019, 10:20 AM IST
The much awaited first win for the Royal Challengers Bangalore came in Mohali in their seventh game, and one of the crucial factors that enabled the change in fortunes was a second wicket partnership between captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Both half centurions got together towards the end of the fourth over, and batted till midway in the 16th over ensuring RCB just needed to get through the home stretch in conditions that were helpful and against a bowling attack that wasn't the most disciplined.

Kohli, who was in conversation with AB de Villiers after the match, said that it was the duo’s understanding that helps put together such meaningful contributions.

“We have been able to have so many partnerships together because we play alike and understand each other. And we run very hard between the wickets. It is always special to bat with you and the game awareness which we both have without even saying stuff to each other works beautifully,” Kohli said in a video posted on the IPL website.



“The way the both (Virat and AB) of us take to the game, the intensity we bring, we want to tell the opposition that we want to take you on and not just by boundaries and sixes but by just being aware which makes the opposition panic.”

The eight wicket win in Mohali came on the back of six consecutive defeats this season for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and that has undoubtedly brought a sense of relief to the captain. Another defeat would have seen them set the record for the worst start to a campaign ever.

“The win against Punjab is very special and especially because we know what has been going on in the last six games and we have been speaking about getting the team over the line and tonight was a chance,” Kohli, who was in great mood after the win, said.
First Published: April 14, 2019, 10:18 AM IST
