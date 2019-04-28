Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Pandya, Russell Hitting Leaves Twitter Astonished

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 28, 2019, 11:58 PM IST
IPL 2019 | Pandya, Russell Hitting Leaves Twitter Astonished

Hardik Pandya. (Source: AFP)

Loading...
It was a day of bat dominating the ball and Hardik Pandya’s 91 in the chase was not enough to help Mumbai Indians as Andre Russell’s unbeaten 80 set up Kolkata Knight Riders 34-run win.













Earlier, Chris Lynn scored his fifty IPL fifty against Mumbai Indians and gave his side a blazing start.










Lynn got good support from Shubman Gill who brought up his third IPL fifty.







It was the Andre Russell show once again as he carted 80* runs in 40 balls to power Kolkata to 232.























In the chase, Mumbai lost wickets at regular intervals and never got going with their batting until Hardik Pandya came out to bat to give them a glimmer of hope. Pandya hit 91 runs in just 34 balls but was left with too much to do.





















Andre RussellHardik Pandyaipl 2019kolkata knight ridersMumbai IndiansShubhman Gill
First Published: April 28, 2019, 11:57 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking