IPL 2019 | 'Pant - Gamechanger' Twitter Hails Pant, Shaw

What a match. What a tournament @IPL is. Well played Delhi and exceptional knock from @RishabPant777 - The gamechanger #DCvSRH

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 8, 2019

Keemo Paul in final over: - Scored the winning runs vs Khaleel Ahmed in U19 CWC 2016 Final - Scored the winning runs vs Khaleel Ahmed in IPL 2019 Eliminator#IPL2019 #SRHvDC — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) May 8, 2019



1st ever time Delhi have won a match in playoffs/semis in any T20 tournament

2008 (semis) - Lost to Rajasthan

2008 (semis) - Lost to Deccan

2012 (1st Q) - Lost to KKR

2012 (2nd Q) - Lost to CSK

2012 (CLT20 semis) - Lost to Lions

2019 (Eliminator) - Won vs SRH#DCvSRH #SRHvDC



— Abhishek Kumar (@abhik2593) May 8, 2019

Bowling Thampi in 17th over leaving khaleel turned out to be costly. DC make it to the qualifiers 2 for the first time in @IPL. What a season it has been for the youngest IPL team. #IPL #IPL2019 #SRHvDC #BadriBytes — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) May 8, 2019



Am firmly now in the Rishabh Pant fan club.

— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 8, 2019

How is @RishabPant777 not in the World Cup squad ...... Pretty sure #India still have time to change ........ !!!!! #Bonkers #IPL19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 8, 2019



That's why Rishabh Pant is a must in World Cup. Has an 'X' factor. Mind boggling audacity, swag & exuberance. Dhoni must play as a wicketkeeper. Pant can easily be qualified as a specialist batsman. Need him at no.4 or 5.. @BCCI #DCvSRH #IPL2019

— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) May 8, 2019



Guptill can smash ordinary to decent attacks to smithereens #DCvSRH

— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) May 8, 2019

Average batting effort in the middle overs from SRH. Guptill's great start wasted by Williamson and Pandey. Singles won't help at all. Should have sent Nabi in at 4. Promoted Rashid or tried something different. Oh, well. #DCvSRH — Aditya (@forwardshortleg) May 8, 2019



Man, just when it was turning into a superb innings from Vijay Shankar. #DCvSRH

— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 8, 2019

#srh could only managed 11 runs off the last over , 162 on the Board (probably 10 runs short) If dew stays away (this 162 could become a winning score) now it's upto the bowlers of sunrisers to Deliver one LAST PUNCH!#DCvSRH #IPLPlayoffs #ipl2019 — srikrishna (@1998Srikrishna) May 8, 2019



162 for SRH. Delhi could have kept them to 150 if they were tight enough in the field.

— Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) May 8, 2019

The last time SRH scored 162/8 in the eliminator, they went on to lift the trophy. Coincidence? #IPL #IPL2019 #SRHvDC #BadriBytes — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) May 8, 2019



Prithvi Show.

— Sidhu (@sidhuwrites) May 8, 2019

Oh boy a little fella from Mumbai with an MRF bat creaming it opening the innings, this is fun #DCvSRH — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) May 8, 2019

Sizzling Shaw! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 8, 2019



Khaleel has been exceptional, smart angles, execution has been spot on. Opened the game.#DCvSRH

— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) May 8, 2019

Khaleel has been a delight this season. Already has five three-wicket hauls this year. If he takes one more wicket today, will be his sixth. #DCvSRH — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) May 8, 2019



If the World Cup squad was of 16 players, Khaleel would walk in. Left-arm pace would add variety to the attack, moves ball both ways and gets steep bounce because of his height.

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 8, 2019

now Prithvi departs as well! Khaleel Ahmed makes another call, what a season he has had so far. DC collapsing? — Nikhil Mane (@nikhiltait) May 8, 2019



Pant is finishing this game n shutting critics in style. Let's credit the youngster for stepping it up in a pressure situation. #DCvSRH

— Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) May 8, 2019

Rishabh Pant set on finishing the game before DC start collapsing again. #DCvSRH — Manya (@CSKian716) May 8, 2019



You live by the six, you die by the six.

— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) May 8, 2019

In one match, Pant has shown us why he should go to the World Cup and why he isn't going to the World Cup #DCvSRH — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) May 8, 2019



Back in 2009, DC (Deccan Chargers) thrashed DDD (Delhi daredevils) in big semi finals and eliminated them.

On 2019, DC (Delhi Capitals) are thrashing SRH out of the competition. #IPL2019 #IPLEliminator #DelhiCapitals



— Deepak Khurana (@MaiKhelega) May 8, 2019

Delhi Capitals are the grandest trolls of this edition. Winning, oh not yet, almost, ya done, oh wait, obstructing the field!, victory — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) May 8, 2019



Three best teams of the tournament, still remain in the race towards that title. Like it should always have been.

— KASHISH (@crickashish217) May 8, 2019

First Published: May 8, 2019, 11:42 PM IST