IPL 2019 | 'Pant - Gamechanger' Twitter Hails Pant, Shaw

What a match. What a tournament @IPL is. Well played Delhi and exceptional knock from @RishabPant777 - The gamechanger #DCvSRH
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 8, 2019
Keemo Paul in final over: - Scored the winning runs vs Khaleel Ahmed in U19 CWC 2016 Final - Scored the winning runs vs Khaleel Ahmed in IPL 2019 Eliminator#IPL2019 #SRHvDC — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) May 8, 2019
1st ever time Delhi have won a match in playoffs/semis in any T20 tournament
2008 (semis) - Lost to Rajasthan
2008 (semis) - Lost to Deccan
2012 (1st Q) - Lost to KKR
2012 (2nd Q) - Lost to CSK
2012 (CLT20 semis) - Lost to Lions
2019 (Eliminator) - Won vs SRH#DCvSRH #SRHvDC
— Abhishek Kumar (@abhik2593) May 8, 2019
Bowling Thampi in 17th over leaving khaleel turned out to be costly. DC make it to the qualifiers 2 for the first time in @IPL. What a season it has been for the youngest IPL team. #IPL #IPL2019 #SRHvDC #BadriBytes — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) May 8, 2019
Am firmly now in the Rishabh Pant fan club.
— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 8, 2019
How is @RishabPant777 not in the World Cup squad ...... Pretty sure #India still have time to change ........ !!!!! #Bonkers #IPL19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 8, 2019
That's why Rishabh Pant is a must in World Cup. Has an 'X' factor. Mind boggling audacity, swag & exuberance. Dhoni must play as a wicketkeeper. Pant can easily be qualified as a specialist batsman. Need him at no.4 or 5.. @BCCI #DCvSRH #IPL2019
— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) May 8, 2019
Earlier, after being asked to bat first, Martin Guptill got his side off a great start going after the new ball but couldn’t carry on.
The difference between Guptill and Warner/Bairstow....palpable. #DCvSRH #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 8, 2019
Guptill can smash ordinary to decent attacks to smithereens #DCvSRH
— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) May 8, 2019
Average batting effort in the middle overs from SRH. Guptill's great start wasted by Williamson and Pandey. Singles won't help at all. Should have sent Nabi in at 4. Promoted Rashid or tried something different. Oh, well. #DCvSRH — Aditya (@forwardshortleg) May 8, 2019
Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey got starts but failed to convert them and it was only thanks to cameos from Vijay Shankar and Mohammad Nabi that Hyderabad got to 162.
Man, just when it was turning into a superb innings from Vijay Shankar. #DCvSRH
— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 8, 2019
#srh could only managed 11 runs off the last over , 162 on the Board (probably 10 runs short) If dew stays away (this 162 could become a winning score) now it's upto the bowlers of sunrisers to Deliver one LAST PUNCH!#DCvSRH #IPLPlayoffs #ipl2019 — srikrishna (@1998Srikrishna) May 8, 2019
162 for SRH. Delhi could have kept them to 150 if they were tight enough in the field.
— Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) May 8, 2019
The last time SRH scored 162/8 in the eliminator, they went on to lift the trophy. Coincidence? #IPL #IPL2019 #SRHvDC #BadriBytes — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) May 8, 2019
In reply, Prithvi Shaw fired on all cylinders to set up the platform for his side.
Prithvi Show.
— Sidhu (@sidhuwrites) May 8, 2019
Oh boy a little fella from Mumbai with an MRF bat creaming it opening the innings, this is fun #DCvSRH — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) May 8, 2019
That's raw talent. Shaw is the next big thing in Indian cricket. #DCvSRH #IPL2019 #IPLplayoffs #IPL12 #CricketMeriJaan
— Salman (@Salman_2911) May 8, 2019
Sizzling Shaw! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 8, 2019
It was Khaleel Ahmed who brought Hyderabad back in the game with two wickets in one over.
Khaleel has been exceptional, smart angles, execution has been spot on. Opened the game.#DCvSRH
— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) May 8, 2019
Khaleel has been a delight this season. Already has five three-wicket hauls this year. If he takes one more wicket today, will be his sixth. #DCvSRH — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) May 8, 2019
If the World Cup squad was of 16 players, Khaleel would walk in. Left-arm pace would add variety to the attack, moves ball both ways and gets steep bounce because of his height.
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 8, 2019
now Prithvi departs as well! Khaleel Ahmed makes another call, what a season he has had so far. DC collapsing? — Nikhil Mane (@nikhiltait) May 8, 2019
It was Rishabh Pant who sealed the deal for Delhi with a brilliant 49 from just 21 balls before they lost their way a bit but Paul finished it for them.
Pant is finishing this game n shutting critics in style. Let's credit the youngster for stepping it up in a pressure situation. #DCvSRH
— Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) May 8, 2019
Rishabh Pant set on finishing the game before DC start collapsing again. #DCvSRH — Manya (@CSKian716) May 8, 2019
You live by the six, you die by the six.
— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) May 8, 2019
In one match, Pant has shown us why he should go to the World Cup and why he isn't going to the World Cup #DCvSRH — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) May 8, 2019
Back in 2009, DC (Deccan Chargers) thrashed DDD (Delhi daredevils) in big semi finals and eliminated them.
On 2019, DC (Delhi Capitals) are thrashing SRH out of the competition. #IPL2019 #IPLEliminator #DelhiCapitals
— Deepak Khurana (@MaiKhelega) May 8, 2019
Delhi Capitals are the grandest trolls of this edition. Winning, oh not yet, almost, ya done, oh wait, obstructing the field!, victory — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) May 8, 2019
Three best teams of the tournament, still remain in the race towards that title. Like it should always have been.
— KASHISH (@crickashish217) May 8, 2019