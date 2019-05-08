Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | 'Pant - Gamechanger' Twitter Hails Pant, Shaw

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 8, 2019, 11:46 PM IST
Prithvi Shaw plays a shot. (IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a score on board and Delhi Capitals took it close but thanks to Prithvi Shaw and then Rishabh Pant who played brilliant knocks, Keemo Paul held his nerve to hit the winning runs and sealed a two-wicket win.



















Earlier, after being asked to bat first, Martin Guptill got his side off a great start going after the new ball but couldn’t carry on.










Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey got starts but failed to convert them and it was only thanks to cameos from Vijay Shankar and Mohammad Nabi that Hyderabad got to 162.












In reply, Prithvi Shaw fired on all cylinders to set up the platform for his side.












It was Khaleel Ahmed who brought Hyderabad back in the game with two wickets in one over.












It was Rishabh Pant who sealed the deal for Delhi with a brilliant 49 from just 21 balls before they lost their way a bit but Paul finished it for them.



















