IPL 2019 | Pant & Iyer Show off Their Rap Skills After SRH Victory

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 9, 2019, 1:19 PM IST
Rishabh Pant’s whirlwind knock of 49 runs from 21 balls led Delhi Capitals to their first ever win in a knockout match in the IPL. The 21 year old hit five sixes as he went after Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowling attack.

After the match, DC captain Shreyas Iyer went on to conduct a candid interview with the Pant, who was also awarded the man of the match trophy for his innings.

“I was just trying to take the match deep. I knew there would be a big over so I was waiting for the right moment to capitalize.” He also expressed disappointment over not being able to finish the game," Pant told his skipper in a video uploaded to the IPL's official website.

But perhaps what was most eye-catching about the entire video was that both showed a glimpse of their rapping skills as well.




Iyer went on to describe Pant as a player who is fearless, ruthless and relentless. The duo have been in terrific form for the Delhi Capitals this season. Both the batsmen have gone on to amass exactly 450 runs in the tournament so far with Pant at a slightly better average and strike rate.

Delhi Capitals will now face Chennai Super Kings in the Second Qualifier on Friday (May 10).
DCDelhi Capitalsiplipl 2019Off The FieldRishabh Pantshreyas iyersrhsunrisers hyderabad
First Published: May 9, 2019, 1:19 PM IST
