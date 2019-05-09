IPL 2019 | Pant & Iyer Show off Their Rap Skills After SRH Victory

Loading...
After the match, DC captain Shreyas Iyer went on to conduct a candid interview with the Pant, who was also awarded the man of the match trophy for his innings.
“I was just trying to take the match deep. I knew there would be a big over so I was waiting for the right moment to capitalize.” He also expressed disappointment over not being able to finish the game," Pant told his skipper in a video uploaded to the IPL's official website.
But perhaps what was most eye-catching about the entire video was that both showed a glimpse of their rapping skills as well.
.@RishabPant777 opens up to Shreyas Iyer about his power-packed batting in Vizag. Watch the @DelhiCapitals captain bring out some gully rap for 'bantai', Pant bhai 😉 By @28anand. #DCvSRH
Kya bolte hai @RanveerOfficial bhai, Shreyas ka rap kaisa laga?
📹 -https://t.co/DjA4iZLkuv pic.twitter.com/H0HoYtTgms
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 9, 2019
Iyer went on to describe Pant as a player who is fearless, ruthless and relentless. The duo have been in terrific form for the Delhi Capitals this season. Both the batsmen have gone on to amass exactly 450 runs in the tournament so far with Pant at a slightly better average and strike rate.
Delhi Capitals will now face Chennai Super Kings in the Second Qualifier on Friday (May 10).
First Published: May 9, 2019, 1:19 PM IST