IPL 2019 | Pant Stars as Delhi Register Comfortable Opening Win

Delhi rode on Rishabh Pant’s 27-ball 78* to post 213/6 in the first innings after MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field.
Pant’s knock, that consisted of 7 fours and as many sixes, came after useful top-order contributions from Shikhar Dhawan (43) and Colin Ingram (47) and laid the foundations for Delhi’s victory.
Delhi looked in a spot of bother after a flurry of wickets fell late in the innings and reduced them to 165/6 with less than 3 overs to go.
Yet Pant was in fine form and he almost single-handedly took apart the Mumbai bowling line-up towards the end of the innings to ensure they posted a massive total.
Delhi got off to a less than ideal start as Prithvi Shaw (7) was dismissed by Mitchell McClenaghan in the second over after he edged one to Quinton de Kock behind the stumps.
DC skipper Shreyas Iyer came out to bat and looked in good knick, belting 2 fours and a six during his brief stay at the crease but had to depart after Kieron Pollard took a good catch at extra cover, with McClenaghan getting his second wicket of the game.
Ingram and Dhawan then took control of the situation with the former looking to play more aggressively while the latter looked to rotate the strike.
Ingram found the boundary regularly and looked on course for a big score before a slog off Ben Cutting saw him find Hardik Pandya in the deep, denying him a half-century by just 3 runs.
Delhi then lost Dhawan, Keemo Paul and Axar Patel in quick succession and Mumbai looked like they were back in the game before Pant’s innings turned the match on its head.
Now chasing 214 to win, Mumbai knew they had to score at a brisk rate from the get-go and both Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock looked for boundaries right from the first ball.
Yet the steep nature of the run chase got to Rohit, who holed out to Rahul Tewatia to give Ishant Sharma his first wicket of the match.
Iyer then effected a smart run-out to get rid of Suryakumar Yadav cheaply before De Kock also fell victim to Ishant when he looked for a big shot but only found Trent Boult.
Pollard looked like he could be the difference maker for the home side but was dismissed by Keemo Paul, with Hardik Pandya departing for a duck shortly thereafter.
Yuvraj Singh, who was cautious in his approach even as wickets fell around him, managed to string together a 39-run partnership with Krunal Pandya before the latter departed for 32 after giving Tewatia a simple catch off Boult’s bowling.
He found the boundary more frequently with Ben Cutting at the other end but the latter was back on his way to the dugout soon after he edged one behind the stumps off Kagiso Rabada.
He brought up his half-century in the 18th over but by the time he was dismissed, the asking rate had climbed above 20 runs an over.
McClenagan’s dismissal ended the innings as Jasprit Bumrah didn’t come out to bat after suffering an injury scare towards the end of the first innings.
First Published: March 24, 2019, 11:59 PM IST