IPL 2019: Playing Against Best Will Help my Confidence - Chahal

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of Royal Challengers Bangalore's practice session, the Indian leggie said that playing in such a high-profile event against the best batsmen in the world will give him a lot of confidence and hold him in good stead going into the quadrennial event.
"Playing in front of such a huge crowd will give you the experience and the confidence going into the World Cup which is such a huge event," said Chahal
"The wicket here at Chinnaswamy is an excellent one for batsmen. Last year it turned, but this time around, it looks a flat surface. You might get scores of 190+ every game. So, it is a good challenge - how you mentally prepare yourself when someone is looking to go after you every delivery and if you have a bad day, how you come back.
"Here you have 14 matches, but playing for India, you only get three to five matches. So, here you can prepare yourself properly and can come back stronger."
RCB are the perennial under-achievers at the IPL. Despite boasting premier batsmen such as Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, the Bangalore side have never won the title in 11 seasons. While the individual brilliance has always been there, what RCB have lacked is a complete team effort.
They have brought in the likes of Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer to bolster the unit and Chahal is confident with the new guys coming in the team have a much better chance this time around.
"This year I think we have a very balanced squad. Last year, we were struggling in the middle-overs especially. But here you can see, we have four to five middle-order batsmen such as Hetmyer, Gurkeerat who can turn it around on their day. So, we have a much-rounded team when compared to last year," Chahal quipped.
Chahal also said that he was pretty impressed by the young Indian talent coming into the RCB system. He particularly singled out Prayas Ray Barman, the 16-year-old leg-spinner from Bengal, who was picked up for a whopping INR 1.5 Cr at the auction.
"The way he is bowling and the maturity he is showing aged 16, is unbelievable," said Chahal on Barman. "When you play with senior players such as Virat and AB, you will learn a lot. You might not get a lot of games, but you will learn a lot. So, it is a good chance for the youngsters."
Chahal hasn't had the best of times coming into the IPL. He was carted for 80 runs in his 10-over spell in the only game he played against Australia in the recently-concluded ODI series. In the preceding T20I series as well, he was taken to the cleaners conceding 47 runs in fours overs, incidentally in Bangalore. The 29-year-old, however, said that he wasn't too concerned about a dip in form, insisting that the only thing he is keen to improve at the IPL is his batting.
"I don't think I need to change anything. Even they (Australia) were here to play cricket, we played a couple of matches against them and they did play us very well. So, it is a good sign in the sense that we can prepare ourselves more when we are going to play against them. It was an eye-opener," Chahal said.
"My job is to perform. The selection is done by the management. I am not at all worried about my position in the side."
First Published: March 19, 2019, 7:20 PM IST