IPL 2019 | Preity Zinta Interviews Arshdeep Singh After Dream IPL Debut

Kings XI owner Preity Zinta was quite pleased with the local boy’s performance. She interviewed the youngster in a fun segment posted on the official IPL account on Twitter.
Speaking about the nerves that come with opening the bowling in your debut game, Arshdeep remarked that he stuck to the team plans and backed his ability.
When asked about the prized possession in the form of Jos Buttler, he told, “It always feels amazing to get a wicket and that was a really big wicket which helped the team to pressurize the opposition.”
The 20 year old was also a part of the Indian squad that won the U19 World Cup last year where he played two games and picked three wickets.
When asked about being on the sidelines for 8 games before finally getting a chance to play, Arshdeep remarked, “I was waiting for an opportunity and by God’s grace that was a good one.”
An interesting aspect about this young man is that he hadn’t featured in a single T20 game before his debut for the Punjab franchise.
First Published: April 17, 2019, 1:08 PM IST