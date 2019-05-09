IPL 2019 | Prithvi Shaw Hilariously Mimics Dhawan's Signature Celebration

Loading...
After the game, Dhawan interviewed the youngster for a video that was uploaded on the official IPL website. He even mimicked the celebration Dhawan so often uses as both shared a few laughs after a hard-fought match.
.@PrithviShaw was pretty happy to find rhythm with a Fifty for @DelhiCapitals! He goes on to discuss his opening partnership with @SDhawan25 and mimic his signature step! By @RajalArora. #DCvSRH
“My knock came at a crucial time for the team. I tried going after the fast bowlers since it was difficult to get runs off Mohammed Nabi,” Shaw, wasn't having a great patch with the bat in the ongoing season, told Dhawan in the video.
Aside from a single knock of 99 against Kolkata Knight Riders, the 19 year old has struggled to bat through the powerplay overs. On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan has been in splendid form with 503 runs, meaning he has been one of Delhi's best and most consistent batsmen this season.
Delhi will play their next game at the same Visakhapatnam stadium as they gear up to take on the loser of the first qualifier, Chennai Super Kings. The Shreyas Iyer-led team has lost both their previous encounters against them this season and they know the task at hand won't be an easy one.
First Published: May 9, 2019, 11:10 AM IST