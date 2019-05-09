Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Prithvi Shaw Hilariously Mimics Dhawan's Signature Celebration

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 9, 2019, 11:10 AM IST
IPL 2019 | Prithvi Shaw Hilariously Mimics Dhawan's Signature Celebration

(Image: IPL)

Delhi Capitals went on to record a nail biting win at the Eliminator on Wednesday. Prithvi Shaw who was dropped early into his innings laid the foundation of the run chase with a spectacular 56 runs from 38 balls. His opening partner Shikhar Dhawan couldn't stay longer as he got outdone by Deepak Hooda.

After the game, Dhawan interviewed the youngster for a video that was uploaded on the official IPL website. He even mimicked the celebration Dhawan so often uses as both shared a few laughs after a hard-fought match.




“My knock came at a crucial time for the team. I tried going after the fast bowlers since it was difficult to get runs off Mohammed Nabi,” Shaw, wasn't having a great patch with the bat in the ongoing season, told Dhawan in the video.

Aside from a single knock of 99 against Kolkata Knight Riders, the 19 year old has struggled to bat through the powerplay overs. On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan has been in splendid form with 503 runs, meaning he has been one of Delhi's best and most consistent batsmen this season.

Delhi will play their next game at the same Visakhapatnam stadium as they gear up to take on the loser of the first qualifier, Chennai Super Kings. The Shreyas Iyer-led team has lost both their previous encounters against them this season and they know the task at hand won't be an easy one.
DCDelhi Capitalsiplipl 2019Off The Fieldprithvi shawshikhar dhawansrhsunrisers hyderabad
First Published: May 9, 2019, 11:10 AM IST
