IPL 2019 | ‘Probably Our Worst Loss Ever’ – Kohli on SRH Mauling

"This is probably our worst loss ever. It’s a difficult one to explain. We were outplayed in all departments by a quality side. This showed why they are former champions and finalists,” Kohli said after the match.
Kohli did admit that his side could have tried a few things differently but was quick to give credit to Jonny Bairstow and David Warner, both of whom scored centuries to help SRH post 231/2 in their 20 overs.
“We could have tried a few different things like taking pace off the ball or bouncers. But once those guys got in, they just kept going. You need some things to go your way but a few catches fell in between our fielders," Kohli remarked.
“They were world-class today and they deserve to be on the winning side. Credit must be given to both Warner and Bairstow.”
Given the nature of the run chase, Kohli was quizzed on why he didn’t promote himself or AB de Villiers higher up the order.
The skipper said he considered it but preferred to keep himself at 3 and De Villiers at 4 to maintain the balance of the side, while adding that the two of them could also put the bowlers under pressure later in the innings.
“We thought about that (changing the batting order) initially as well since I have done well opening the batting but me being at 3 brings that balance in the side, given that I can bat with AB and put the opposition under pressure.
“We just need our players to put up a better challenge up front.”
Nevertheless, Kohli still believes his side can make the knockout stages of the league.
“We still have 11 games, and things can turn around quite quickly in this league. We have to capitalise on that in the next games," the RCB captain quipped.
“When things don't go our way, we will have to find ways of winning moments. You need to start well, and the next game should be that game for us."
RCB will next take on the Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday whereas SRH will take on the Delhi Capitals on Thursday.
First Published: March 31, 2019, 8:17 PM IST