starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 1:ENG VS SA

upcoming
ENG ENG
SA SA

The Oval, London

Thu, 30 May, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 2:WI VS PAK

upcoming
WI WI
PAK PAK

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Fri, 31 May, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 3:NZ VS SL

upcoming
NZ NZ
SL SL

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Sat, 01 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 4:AFG VS AUS

upcoming
AFG AFG
AUS AUS

County Ground, Bristol

Sat, 01 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

IPL 2019 | QUIZ: How Closely Did You Follow the Tournament?

Cricketnext Staff |May 14, 2019, 7:57 PM IST
IPL 2019 | QUIZ: How Closely Did You Follow the Tournament?

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League came to an end with Mumbai Indians edging out Chennai Super Kings by just one run to win their fourth IPL title.

To check out how closely did you follow the tournament, take our IPL 2019 season end quiz and let us know your scores.

(If you're unable to view the quiz, click here)

CricketNext Quizipl 2019

Related stories

IPL 2019 | Season's Best Bowling Performances - Joseph, Tahir & Rabada Shine
Nikhil Narain | May 13, 2019, 6:45 PM IST

IPL 2019 | Season's Best Bowling Performances - Joseph, Tahir & Rabada Shine

IPL 2019 | Mumbai's Painstaking Formula For Unprecedented Success
Chandresh Narayanan | May 13, 2019, 11:14 AM IST

IPL 2019 | Mumbai's Painstaking Formula For Unprecedented Success

Moving Past the Tyranny of Spells
Amit Varma | May 11, 2019, 11:50 PM IST

Moving Past the Tyranny of Spells

Also Watch

CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Thu, 30 May, 2019

SA v ENG
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Fri, 31 May, 2019

PAK v WI
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Sat, 01 Jun, 2019

SL v NZ
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Sat, 01 Jun, 2019

AUS v AFG
Bristol
All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
AFG AFG
0 0 0 0 0
AUS AUS
0 0 0 0 0
BAN BAN
0 0 0 0 0
ENG ENG
0 0 0 0 0
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
NZ NZ
0 0 0 0 0
PAK PAK
0 0 0 0 0
SA SA
0 0 0 0 0
SL SL
0 0 0 0 0
WI WI
0 0 0 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more