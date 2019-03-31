IPL 2019 | Rabada's Near-perfect Super Over Leaves Twitter in Awe

IPL 20

Played, DC. 2-0-7-1 for Lamichhane, Powerplay spell of the season so far. https://t.co/7DiRyrs6Gd

— Srinath (@srinathsripath) March 30, 2019

DC are getting closer to their best team now. Ingram, Morris, Lamichhane & Rabada are their strongest overseas players. Avesh is arguably a better option than Harshal & Vihari provides more stability but less power than Tewatia - but they look in far better shape. #IPL #DCvKKR — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) March 30, 2019



Sandeep does it again 😊😊😊 #KKRvsDC

— Ichha Lamichhane (@imichha) March 30, 2019



Andre Russell had put in two matchwinning performances before today’s match. This could be his third. Amazing!

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 30, 2019

this collapse has only give Russell longer to bat, isn't it? #DCvKKR — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 30, 2019



Finesse and ferocity in equal measure— Andre ‘The Giant’ Russell is a serious hitter#DCvKKR

— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 30, 2019

This is next level stuff from Andre Russell. You can almost see him evolving T20 batting in real time. #DCvKKR #IPL2019 — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) March 30, 2019



Pure class by Prithvi Shaw , Proper cricketing shots & punishing bad balls.

Showing the world why he is called ‘YoungTendulkar’ !!!



#DCvKKR



— Boring... (@graphicalcomic) March 30, 2019



Shreyas Iyer wants to make us forget all other options for No.4

— Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) March 30, 2019

Ponting, Dada and Amre guiding our younsters, Shreyas and Prithvi in the middle of an innings. What an enlightening experience it must be for these two. IPL needs to be lauded for such precious moments. @IPL @DelhiCapitals @PrithviShaw — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) March 30, 2019



Heartbreak for Prithvi Shaw with Lockie Ferguson's foot behind the line. Dismissed for 99!#DCvKKR

— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) March 30, 2019

Prithvi Shaw now third batsman in #IPL history to miss a century by one run after Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli. Raina was unbeaten.#DCvKKR#IPL2019 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 30, 2019



Top innings from young Prithvi Shaw. You could say he missed a century but the fact is that he has played a fabulous match winning innings.

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 30, 2019

After that superb start in Tests, I have realised Prithvi Shaw is a very special player. Indian cricket must handle him with care & the seniors could mentor him.#DC — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 30, 2019

Nobody talking about Kuldeep defending 6 runs off the last over. Amazing. — amit (@amitchavhan18) March 30, 2019



Superb fightback from KKR, this time defending their score, gives them the edge in the Super Over. But the way this match has yo-yoed, who knows?!

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 30, 2019

LOL..... first Pakistan, now Delhi Capitals. These are the days of blown chases from winning positions... 20 in 20 with plenty of wickets in hand, and they make only 19. — cricketingview (@cricketingview) March 30, 2019



Awesome ... another Super over but how did @DelhiCapitals let it get to this. #VivoIPL2019 #DCvKKR Jeez isn’t @PrithviShaw an exciting talent !!!

— Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) March 30, 2019

Benefit of having a wicket taking bowler at the end! @KKRiders #cricket — Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) March 30, 2019



Capital screw-up. Daredevil like

— Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) March 30, 2019

Unbelievable match! Defending 10-11 runs in a Super Over extremely difficult. Rabada pulled it off with a degree of ease. All told, KKR ledt to regret poor top order batting. For Delhi, quite a few heroes, among them tall and rangy Rabada and pint-sized @PrithviShaw! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 30, 2019



Rabada bowled his heart out! All six deliveries on the money, there was not much to play for and he made it possible for his team, well played DC👏🏻

— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) March 30, 2019

Kagiso Rabada.....unbelievable stuff. Execution of high quality skill under extreme pressure. #DCvKKR #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 30, 2019



Rabada saw all the batsmen messing up so bad and gathered his fury into the greatest yorker ever bowler in IPL. 147+. Base of middle. Boom.

— Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) March 30, 2019

What a game!!!! @DelhiCapitals vs @KKRiders OUTSTANDING @KagisoRabada25 that was simply top class bowling under pressure 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #RABADA 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 30, 2019



If you could have chosen *any* batsman to face that super over, you'd have picked Russell, today.

If you could have placed Rabada's yorker *anywhere*, you would have placed it where he bowled it.



This was T20 at the absolute pinnacle. #IPL2019 #DCvKKR https://t.co/Ot4USZBUVi



— Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) March 30, 2019

Lowest total defended in an IPL Super Over! Take a bow, Kagiso Rabada! 📸 @IPL pic.twitter.com/yUG2A3VArI — Kass Naidoo (@KassNaidoo) March 30, 2019

First Published: March 31, 2019, 1:04 AM IST