IPL 2019 | Rabada's Near-perfect Super Over Leaves Twitter in Awe

After being put into bat, KKR found themselves facing a daunting task on the 10-over mark. The visitors had lost their top five batsmen cheaply, thanks to Rabada and Lamichhane.
Played, DC. 2-0-7-1 for Lamichhane, Powerplay spell of the season so far. https://t.co/7DiRyrs6Gd
— Srinath (@srinathsripath) March 30, 2019
DC are getting closer to their best team now. Ingram, Morris, Lamichhane & Rabada are their strongest overseas players. Avesh is arguably a better option than Harshal & Vihari provides more stability but less power than Tewatia - but they look in far better shape. #IPL #DCvKKR — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) March 30, 2019
Sandeep does it again 😊😊😊 #KKRvsDC
— Ichha Lamichhane (@imichha) March 30, 2019
This fella Rabada is .. Rapid 💨#DCvsKKR #IPL #IPL2019 #BadriBytes — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) March 30, 2019
But then it was the partnership of Russell and Dinesh Karthik that helped KKR post a competitive total of 185-8 in the end.
Andre Russell had put in two matchwinning performances before today’s match. This could be his third. Amazing!
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 30, 2019
this collapse has only give Russell longer to bat, isn't it? #DCvKKR — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 30, 2019
Finesse and ferocity in equal measure— Andre ‘The Giant’ Russell is a serious hitter#DCvKKR
— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 30, 2019
This is next level stuff from Andre Russell. You can almost see him evolving T20 batting in real time. #DCvKKR #IPL2019 — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) March 30, 2019
Delhi Capitals got off to a flier in their run-chase, with Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw going after the KKR bowlers. Iyer joined his Mumbai counterpart after Dhawan’s dismissal but took time to get in. Once he did, he looked to be in fine form.
Pure class by Prithvi Shaw , Proper cricketing shots & punishing bad balls.
Showing the world why he is called ‘YoungTendulkar’ !!!
#DCvKKR
— Boring... (@graphicalcomic) March 30, 2019
Always a pleasure to watch @PrithviShaw play!#IPLT20 — Sagar Kagathara (@sgkagathara) March 30, 2019
Shreyas Iyer wants to make us forget all other options for No.4
— Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) March 30, 2019
Ponting, Dada and Amre guiding our younsters, Shreyas and Prithvi in the middle of an innings. What an enlightening experience it must be for these two. IPL needs to be lauded for such precious moments. @IPL @DelhiCapitals @PrithviShaw — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) March 30, 2019
Shaw was sensational on the night, taking every Delhi bowler to the cleaners. Unfortunately for the youngster, he fell just one run short of a sensational IPL century.
Heartbreak for Prithvi Shaw with Lockie Ferguson's foot behind the line. Dismissed for 99!#DCvKKR
— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) March 30, 2019
Prithvi Shaw now third batsman in #IPL history to miss a century by one run after Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli. Raina was unbeaten.#DCvKKR#IPL2019 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 30, 2019
Top innings from young Prithvi Shaw. You could say he missed a century but the fact is that he has played a fabulous match winning innings.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 30, 2019
After that superb start in Tests, I have realised Prithvi Shaw is a very special player. Indian cricket must handle him with care & the seniors could mentor him.#DC — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 30, 2019
But Shaw’s dismissal proved to be a massive moment in the game as KKR pulled things back and ensured a Super Over was needed.
How did @DelhiCapitals let it get to a super over? #DCvKKR #CricbuzzLIVE
— Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) March 30, 2019
Nobody talking about Kuldeep defending 6 runs off the last over. Amazing. — amit (@amitchavhan18) March 30, 2019
Superb fightback from KKR, this time defending their score, gives them the edge in the Super Over. But the way this match has yo-yoed, who knows?!
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 30, 2019
LOL..... first Pakistan, now Delhi Capitals. These are the days of blown chases from winning positions... 20 in 20 with plenty of wickets in hand, and they make only 19. — cricketingview (@cricketingview) March 30, 2019
Awesome ... another Super over but how did @DelhiCapitals let it get to this. #VivoIPL2019 #DCvKKR Jeez isn’t @PrithviShaw an exciting talent !!!
— Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) March 30, 2019
Benefit of having a wicket taking bowler at the end! @KKRiders #cricket — Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) March 30, 2019
Capital screw-up. Daredevil like
— Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) March 30, 2019
The Super Over went in favour of the hosts as Kagiso Rabada defended 10 runs to give Delhi another win.
Unbelievable match! Defending 10-11 runs in a Super Over extremely difficult. Rabada pulled it off with a degree of ease. All told, KKR ledt to regret poor top order batting. For Delhi, quite a few heroes, among them tall and rangy Rabada and pint-sized @PrithviShaw! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 30, 2019
Rabada bowled his heart out! All six deliveries on the money, there was not much to play for and he made it possible for his team, well played DC👏🏻
— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) March 30, 2019
Kagiso Rabada.....unbelievable stuff. Execution of high quality skill under extreme pressure. #DCvKKR #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 30, 2019
Rabada saw all the batsmen messing up so bad and gathered his fury into the greatest yorker ever bowler in IPL. 147+. Base of middle. Boom.
— Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) March 30, 2019
What a game!!!! @DelhiCapitals vs @KKRiders OUTSTANDING @KagisoRabada25 that was simply top class bowling under pressure 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #RABADA 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 30, 2019
If you could have chosen *any* batsman to face that super over, you'd have picked Russell, today.
If you could have placed Rabada's yorker *anywhere*, you would have placed it where he bowled it.
This was T20 at the absolute pinnacle. #IPL2019 #DCvKKR https://t.co/Ot4USZBUVi
— Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) March 30, 2019
Lowest total defended in an IPL Super Over! Take a bow, Kagiso Rabada! 📸 @IPL pic.twitter.com/yUG2A3VArI — Kass Naidoo (@KassNaidoo) March 30, 2019