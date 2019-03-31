Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Rabada's Near-perfect Super Over Leaves Twitter in Awe

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 31, 2019, 1:04 AM IST
In what turned out to be a nail-biting encounter, Delhi Capitals recorded a thrilling victory against Kolkata Knight Riders, courtesy a Super Over at the Ferozeshah Kotla. After managing just 10 in the Super Over, Kagiso Rabada defended the total with his six yorkers, one of them uprooting the middle stump of Andre Russell much to the delight of the home side.

After being put into bat, KKR found themselves facing a daunting task on the 10-over mark. The visitors had lost their top five batsmen cheaply, thanks to Rabada and Lamichhane.













But then it was the partnership of Russell and Dinesh Karthik that helped KKR post a competitive total of 185-8 in the end.













Delhi Capitals got off to a flier in their run-chase, with Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw going after the KKR bowlers. Iyer joined his Mumbai counterpart after Dhawan’s dismissal but took time to get in. Once he did, he looked to be in fine form.













Shaw was sensational on the night, taking every Delhi bowler to the cleaners. Unfortunately for the youngster, he fell just one run short of a sensational IPL century.













But Shaw’s dismissal proved to be a massive moment in the game as KKR pulled things back and ensured a Super Over was needed.



















The Super Over went in favour of the hosts as Kagiso Rabada defended 10 runs to give Delhi another win.





















First Published: March 31, 2019, 1:04 AM IST
