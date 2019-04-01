IPL 2019 | Rahane Fined Rs 12 Lakh For Slow Over-rate

Loading...
"Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on 31st March 2019," read an IPL release.
"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Rahane was fined Rs 12 lakh."
It has been a tough start to the IPL season for Ajinkya Rahane and his men. After being handed defeats at the hands of Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan were consigned to their third successive defeat by Chennai.
Batting first, the hosts led by MS Dhoni's power-packed 46-ball 75 amassed 175/5 in their 20 overs. Rajasthan despite losing early wickets were in the run chase but eventually fell short by eight runs.
They will face Royal Challengers Bangalore at home next on April 2.
First Published: April 1, 2019, 2:10 AM IST