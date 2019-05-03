Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Rahane to Lead RR Against DC after Smith's Departure

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 3, 2019, 6:52 PM IST
With Steve Smith back in Australia for the ICC World Cup 2019 preparations, Ajinkya Rahane will once again lead Rajasthan Royals in the final IPL 2019 league match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday (May 4), the franchise confirmed.

Rahane began the season as captain and led for the first eight matches, winning just two. He was then replaced by Smith, who led for the next five games, winning three with one game ending without a result.

Zubin Bharucha, Head of Cricket at Rajasthan Royals said, “Jinks has always been a great guiding force for the team. We have requested Ajinkya to take on the captaincy of the team; as a true Royal he has shown great courage and character in graciously accepting the responsibility, which accompanies this role, whilst it would have been easier for him to take a back seat and focus solely on his batting.

"A true team man and a true Royal, we are extremely fortunate to have characters like him playing this sport and even prouder he is part of the Rajasthan Royals franchise.

“He has consistently been part of the leadership team taking key decisions and we have full trust in him taking us to victory tomorrow."

Rajasthan are curently on 11 points from 13 matches and still have a slim chance of making it to the playoffs.
First Published: May 3, 2019, 6:52 PM IST
