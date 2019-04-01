IPL 2019 | Rajasthan Royals Have a Problem with Unadkat

Loading...
His final over against the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday (March 31) was a classic example of Unadkat’s ineffectiveness as MS Dhoni clubbed him for a hat-trick of sixes (separated by a wide) in the final over of the first innings.
Unadkat leaked 28 runs in the final over (including 4 sixes) – and delivered the third-most expensive 20th over in IPL history.
Brought on after the 11th over by Ajinkya Rahane, Unadkat - considered a death-overs specialist - failed to contain the run-flow on a two-paced wicket and went for 54 in his quota of 4 overs.
While Unadkat was successful in the death with his cutters and slower balls in 2017, he hasn't been able to replicate that for the Royals.
During the last two seasons in overs 17 to 20, Unadkat has leaked runs at an economy of 12.65 - on par with Mohit Sharma for the worst economy in this phase (minimum 50 balls).
In three matches this season, Unadkat has conceded 124 runs at an economy of 12.4, the worst for any bowler with a minimum of 30 balls bowled. Overall, he has been the worst bowler for the Royals in the IPL economy-wise (minimum 250 balls).
He has conceded runs at over 10 an over (10.13) in the 18 matches he has played for the Royals. The second worst is Ben Stokes, who has gone at an economy rate of 10.02.
Except in one match against Kings XI Punjab when he went at 6.5 runs an over, Unadkat has leaked over seven runs per over in every game.
He is also the only bowler to average over 40 with the ball for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. In 18 matches, he has taken 13 wickets at an average of 46.92.
Statistically speaking, Unadkat was a bad pick for the clash against CSK. Among all IPL franchises, Unadkat averages his against CSK.
He was averaging a poor 59.66 in T20s against CSK with his next worst being against Kolkata Knight Riders (57.5). His economy of 9.58 against CSK is also his worst against any side.
After a poor performance at the Chepauk, the Royals might want to rethink their plans around Unadkat for he has been inconsistent and is a risky option for them, especially at the death.
First Published: April 1, 2019, 1:09 AM IST