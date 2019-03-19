Home Latest News Schedule Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals Launch Academy in England

PTI | Updated: March 19, 2019, 12:05 PM IST
IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals Launch Academy in England

Rajasthan Royals Academy (Credit: Rajasthan Royals Academy UK/Twitter)

Loading...
Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals has tied up with the Star Cricket Academy in Surrey, England to re-launch the facility as the 'Rajasthan Royals Academy'.

The centre has a state-of-the-art cricket centre named the Jarrett Centre, RR said in a press release.

It is an indoor cricket training centre run by former professional batsman Siddharth Lahiri, along with his team of coaches including former England international and mentor to the academy, Keith Medlycott.



Speaking ahead of the launch of the academy, RR's England player Jos Buttler said, "I am delighted that Rajasthan Royals are launching an academy in the UK. There is so much talent here and the learnings that can be transferred from the IPL and Indian cricket, in general, are immense."

Manoj Badale, the lead owner of the Rajasthan Royals, added, "Education and sports go hand in hand, which helps in building strong characters and leaders. Rajasthan Royals Academy is a great way to engage the youth, develop talent, and potentially find the stars of the future."

The franchise said it is also keen to create an exchange programme across India and UK wherein the children from the UK will receive an opportunity to come to Institute of Sport, Nagpur.
ipl 2019Jos ButtlerRajasthan Royalssurrey
First Published: March 19, 2019, 12:05 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking